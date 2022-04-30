Twist’ n’ Shout

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Pull out the poodle skirts and letter sweaters for this benefit party that’s a throwback to the ‘50s!

The Down Syndrome Association of the Brazos Valley’s (DSABV) annual awareness benefit gala brings together approximately 500 people each year to raise funds for the organization. This year's event celebrates their 20th anniversary, and the theme is a ‘50s sock hop, which was to be the theme of the gala in 2020, before it was halted a week short of the big day due to COVID. “We decided to do a Rock Your Socks Rewind since we still had everything from two years ago,” says Darla Dyke, DSABV director of operations.

The old-fashioned diner baskets, soda mugs with colorful carnations made to look like ice cream, and retro parfait glasses for root beer floats are combined with a live DJ spinning classic ‘50s rock ‘n roll and a free photo booth to recreate a scene right out of the blockbuster movie, “Grease.”

Besides dancing, guests can participate in a silent and live auction. There’s also going to be a balloon pop, and the slip inside determines the prize, valued at $25 or more. “We will also have a jewelry pull and wine pull,” Dyke says. “You pull as many tickets as you can from the tip of one finger to the tip of your other side, and then you drop it in whatever wine or jewelry item you want.” The ticket pulls and the balloon pop cost $20 each, and winners for all activities will be announced at the end of the night.

Since some of DSABV’s members have sensory issues, e.g., noise and crowds, a small table will be set up outside with board games and cards so over-stimulated guests can take a breather.

Down syndrome is a genetic condition which is the most commonly occurring chromosomal ailment, occurring in 1 out of every 691 births. Typical babies receive 23 chromosomes from each parent but, a baby with Down syndrome inherits three copies of the 21st chromosome instead of two. That is why Down syndrome is also called Trisomy 21. There are also two other forms of Down syndrome which are quite rare – mosaic and translocation. This extra genetic material will affect a baby's development, however, the baby also inherits many physical and personality characteristics from their parents. In the U.S., approximately 350,000 individuals live with Down syndrome, according to the DSABV website.

Dyke knew very little about Down syndrome before she gave birth to her son Dillon. She was absolutely terrified, she says, without a support group to help her cope and learn how to be a mom to a child whom doctors said would never live a normal life. Growing up in Iola, Dillon didn’t know kids like him, either, and he struggled to make friends at his small school.

But then they joined DSABV, a nonprofit founded in 2002 that provides community and support to families affected by Down syndrome. The organization connects kids and families who wouldn’t have otherwise known each other, says Dyke.

“They've grown up together, and I've got pictures of them when they were seven years old,” Dyke says. “Today, they're 27 years old, and they're still all friends.”

For more information on Down Syndrome of the Brazos Valley, visit dsabv.org.

Gala 2022 — Rock Your Socks Hop!

Saturday, May 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Hildebrand Equestrian Center

3240 F and B Road, College Station

$75 per ticket

For tickets and more information, visit dsabv.org/gala-2022.