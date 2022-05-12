UWBV Youth Leadership Cabinet grants $15,000 to 18 local nonprofits

United Way of the Brazos Valley’s Youth Leadership Cabinet is granting $15,000 to local nonprofits focused in the areas of health, education, and financial stability.

Composed of 50 high school student-leaders, Youth Leadership Cabinet raised $15,000 through various fundraisers, including Brazos Valley Gives, “United We Serve” profit share with DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks, "Pass the Bucket" at school sporting events, and support from generous sponsorships.

“We spent our school nights, advisories, lunches, and weekends all working towards our goals, and that’s amazing. A group of only fifty teenagers were able to raise all of this money, and that’s no small task,” says Grace Sorenson, co-chair and senior at College View High School.

The Cabinet members met virtually in April to review grant applications from 22 nonprofit organizations requesting up to $1,000 each. During the Cabinet’s grant review process, members analyze applications for the project’s adherence to United Way’s mission to fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. Youth Leadership Cabinet selected the following 18 nonprofits:

Brazos Health Resource Center

Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center

Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity

Catholic Charities of Central Texas

Children’s Museum of Brazos Valley

Evergreen Baptist Church

Family Promise

Grimes County Health Resource Center

Health for All

Madison County Juneteenth Organization

National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley

Ronald McDonald House Charities

Save Our Streets Ministries

Scotty’s House

Sexual Assault Resource Center

The Prenatal Clinic

The REACH Project

The Rose

“I am glad to have been able to serve this community, and seeing how the nonprofits we help serve different groups in our own neighborhoods and cities makes it all worth it,” says Sorenson. “We get to see how the lives of those around us can improve because of our hard work, and it inspires our members to continue to seek out opportunities to help others throughout their lives.”

Members of Youth Leadership Cabinet seek opportunities to connect, serve, and lead in the Brazos Valley. Students from A&M Consolidated High School, Allen Academy, Brazos Christian School, Bryan Collegiate High School, Bryan High School, College Station High School, College View High School, and Rudder High School unite in weekly meetings to discuss volunteer and service plans. Youth Leadership Cabinet is sponsored in part by H-E-B.

United Way of the Brazos Valley fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. Visit uwbv.org/youthleadershipcabinet to learn more about United Way’s Youth Leadership Cabinet or how to get involved.

Courtesy of United Way of the Brazos Valley