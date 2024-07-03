Valencia Hotel Collection Completes Inaugural Helps Week Across Seven Properties, Benefiting Ronald McDonald House and Local Non-Profits

× Expand Courtesy of Valencia Hotel Collection

Valencia Hotel Collection has successfully completed its inaugural Valencia Helps Week, a seven-day initiative dedicated to supporting local non-profits across Texas and California, along with a brand-wide partnership with Ronald McDonald House. From June 3 to 9, 2024, teams from Valencia Hotel Collection’s seven properties volunteered their time and efforts to raise funds and support various organizations in need, including but not limited to food banks, supportive housing, and animal shelters.

Across seven properties, teams completed a total of 860 volunteer hours and raised donations for local non-profits. This initiative reflects Valencia Hotel Collection’s commitment to supporting local organizations and the residents who make each city uniquely special.

“We are incredibly proud of the success of our first Valencia Helps Week,” says Trent Freeman, Vice President of Operations at Valencia Hotel Group. "This initiative not only allowed us to give back to the communities we call home, but also brought our teams closer together. We look forward to continuing this tradition and further strengthening our community ties in the years to come.”

Throughout Valencia Helps Week, properties participated in various activities including packing and delivering thousands of pounds of produce, preparing and serving meals, and cleaning Ronald McDonald House facilities. Below are a few highlights from the week:

Texican Court, in Irving, TX, volunteered a total of 132 hours at Irving Cares

Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX, helped pack and deliver 92,000 pounds of produce for San Antonio Food Bank and prepared a meal at Ronald McDonald House

Each year, every Valencia Hotel Collection employee receives 40 hours of paid "Philanthropic Days Off” (PDO) to engage in volunteer activities that inspire and connect individuals to their community. Valencia Helps Week was created to celebrate the brand’s PDO policy, coordinating group efforts to maximize community impact.

As Valencia Hotel Collection continues to grow, it remains steadfast in its commitment to community service and philanthropy, ensuring that every city it calls home benefits from its presence. For more information on how to get involved, please visit https://www.valenciahotelgroup.com/community.htm.

ABOUT VALENCIA HOTEL COLLECTION

Valencia Hotel Collection is a Texas based portfolio of boutique, independent hotels and a part of Valencia Hotel Group. The collection consists of seven properties across the portfolio with two luxury concepts and five urban retreat-style boutique hotels. Known for their Old-World Spain design and luxury accommodations, Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio and Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, California boast as the collection’s crowned jewels for their unmatched experiences, spectacular on-site restaurants, and oasis locations. Within the collection also falls the group’s urban-retreat properties including Cotton Court in Lubbock, Cavalry Court and The George in College Station, Texican Court in Irving, and Lone Star Court in Austin. While each of these properties offer their own unique experience, the courts are known for transporting guests to a Texas night under the stars with elevated accommodations, original design, live music, and exquisite restaurants and bars. To learn more about each property within the collection, visit www.valenciahotelcollection.com.

ABOUT VALENCIA HOTEL GROUP

Valencia Hotel Group, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is the development powerhouse behind Valencia Hotel Collection, specializing in both new hotel construction and the transformation of acquired properties. Redefining luxury, Valencia Hotel Group excels in all facets of hospitality management and development, including branding, consulting, community engagement, and ongoing operations and logistics management. With a proven track record in identifying prime locations and delivering properties that resonate with the community, Valencia Hotel Group infuses distinctive design and character into every destination. For more details and to experience the essence of culturally rich hospitality, visit www.valenciahotelgroup.com.

