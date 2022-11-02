Wild West Brewfest begins this weekend at new location

It is much much excitement that The Rotary Club of Katy announcesthe dates for the 2022 Wild West Brewfest (WWBF) event, along with a new venue location.

The K-Town Throwdown will kick off the multi-day event on Thursday, November 3, followed by the Launch Party on Friday, November 4. The official WWBF will be on Saturday, November 5. Furthermore, the entire weekend of events will now be hosted at Typhoon Texas in Katy, TX. While the water rides won't be running, the liquids will be flowing! The improved location will offer new experiences for all WWBF guests - more space, live music stages, lounge areas and much more. Better yet, it is still within walking distance from all hotels.

As always, the event is not just about great beer - it's about giving back to the community. Formed in 1946, The Rotary Club of Katy has a strong membership of local businesses and professional men and women. The club is part of Rotary International and the non-profit organization plans activities and fundraisers to contribute to the local and international community. The WWBF was founded by Katy Rotarians 10 years ago and is a member of the Brewers Association of America. It has been awarded the “#1 Beerfest in North America” for multiple years in a row. Most importantly, the WWBF was volunteer created, is all-volunteer run and 100% of all proceeds are given back to the local community in student scholarships and donations to charitable organizations. Since it's inception, the WWBF has raised and donated almost $1 million!

Guests can secure their entry early with tickets are available for purchase at wildwestbrewfest.com. Like and follow us on facebook and Instagram for more exciting news as we start the countdown to the 2022 Wild West Brewfest!

Information Courtesy of Wild West Brewfest staff