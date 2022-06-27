Wreath to be placed at American Revolution Statue on July 2

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will place a patriotic wreath at the American Revolution statue in the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Park, 3101 Harvey Road, CS, on Saturday, July 2, at 9 am.

The United States Semiquincentennial in 2026 will be the 250th anniversary of America's Declaration of Independence in 1776. This annual wreath ceremony is coordinated by the local DAR chapters on a rotating leadership, in remembrance and appreciation for our patriots who helped America be free.

This year's ceremony is coordinated by Lise Sieber, La Villita DAR America 250 Committee. Hayley Ellisor is Regent, La Villita DAR Chapter. The ceremony is conducted by the DAR members on the Brazos Valley Historical Commission (La Villita: Sherry Frisk and Vicki Smith-Dicky; William Scott: Mary Shearer and Thena Parrott; and Come and Take It: Raschelle Black) and other DAR members. DAR members say their patriots' names during the ceremony. Henry Mayo, Independence Sons of the American Revolution member, is Chairman of the Brazos County Historical Commission.

The wreath is placed as a community activity to preserve our history, promote America 250 and patriotism, and remember our American Revolution patriots. DAR members are encouraged to wear a red blouse or a patriotic shirt.

The America 250 Committee encourages Americans to remember our past, celebrate the present, and look forward to a promising future. By educating Americans, we will contribute to a better understanding of who we are, where we came from and where we’re headed. By engaging Americans, we’ll help citizens continue to shape our nation. And by uniting them, we’ll recognize the power of our diverse stories without losing sight of our common bonds.

Women interested in DAR membership are invited to contact La Villita DAR Chapter at LaVillitaNSDAR@gmail.com. DAR promotes historic preservation, education, and patriotism.