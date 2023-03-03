You're the Tops: Local women to be honored by The Prenatal Clinic on April 22 for philanthropic contributions

The 29th annual “You’re the Tops” luncheon is returning to the Hilton College Station on April 22 to recognize 10 outstanding women who have made a difference in the community through volunteerism and community outreach.

In 29 years, the clinic has awarded over 300 community women who have made volunteering a lifelong passion in the Bryan College Station community. Each recipient is nominated by someone in the community with the event committee conducting a blind review of all nominees, The Prenatal Clinic Executive Director Lynn Clary Yeager says.

The 2023 “You’re the Tops” honorees include: Vicki Smith-Dicky, Dianne Dusold, Monica Ruiz Lerma, Katina Osth, Suzanne Phelps, Rhonda Putz, Sharron Rosedahl, Tiffany Stewart, Molly Christopher Watson, and Jennifer Webber.

Each year the clinic also recognizes a Gardner Osborn “Friend of the Clinic” award recipient. The Gardner Osborn ‘Friend of the Clinic” award was established in 1999 to recognize individuals and groups who have made significant contributions to the Prenatal Clinic by sharing their talents and resources to increase the Clinic’s effectiveness and visibility in the community. The 2023 honoree is Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, who has been a supporter of the clinic since its inception.

The luncheon also serves as one of the main fundraisers for The Prenatal Clinic helping to raise money to help support women who use the services of the clinic, which are made available to all regardless of background, Yeager says.

“At the clinic, we provide prenatal medical care and health education,” Yeager says. “We offer medical care services, including laboratory testing, ultrasounds, doctor visits, and all of the things that go with nine months of pregnancy.”

The luncheon is open to all and tickets can be purchased for $75. The event will also feature a raffle drawing for a David Gardner’s Jewelers diamond necklace: raffle tickets are available at $30 each or two for $50.

“The most important takeaway is knowing that we can make a difference,” Yeager says. “Just by attending our luncheon, making a donation, or supporting through a sponsorship, we know that we impact the lives of babies … and that what we do today impacts lifetimes.”

About The Prenatal Clinic

Since 1985, more than 22,500 women have sought care at the Prenatal Clinic, resulting in more than 193,500 patient visits. In 2022, The Prenatal Clinic provided care to close to 400 women resulting in more than 3,500 patient visits. Of these patients, 65% began care during their first trimester. For more than 37 years, The Prenatal Clinic has continued its mission to make a difference in the lives of low-income families in the Brazos Valley, because Healthy Moms give birth to Healthy Babies!

To learn more about The Prenatal Clinic, make a donation, or to reserve a place at the luncheon, visit bcsprenatal.org or call (979) 595-1780.

Meet the Honorees

Vicki Smith-Dicky

Originally from Brenham, Vicki Smith-Dicky has called Bryan home since 1997. She is married to Sheriff Wayne Dicky and is a proud mother and grandmother. She and Wayne attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, where she currently serves on the Endowment Committee. Upon retirement from the local real estate community, Vicki decided to expand her knowledge of what had previously been only an advocation: “The Study of History.” As a foundation for this new adventure, she attended and completed a degree in history at Sam Houston State University.

Dianne Dusold

A native Texan, Dianne was adopted when she was eight days old, into a loving Christian family through the Methodist Mission Home in San Antonio. Growing up as the youngest on both sides of her family, Dianne always knew she wanted to be a nurse. She recalls a time when her brother was stung by fire ants. He was crying and Dianne wanted to help. She remembered her mother’s cure for ant bites and how her brother calmed down, awakening her “call” into nursing. A call to care for and serve others!

Monica Ruiz Lerma

Monica Ruiz Lerma is a native of Bryan and has dedicated her life to serving others. She graduated from Bryan High School in 1993 and then attended Texas A&M University where she was a member of Kappa Delta Chi Sorority, the first Hispanic sorority at Texas A&M. Upon earning her degree in elementary education, she immediately started her professional journey of service as an elementary teacher in Bryan ISD. For seven years, she dedicated her life to assisting the children and families of Neal Elementary.

Katina Osth

That old saying, “I wasn't born in Texas, but I got here as fast as I could” could be used to describe BCS resident Katina Osth. Born in Guatemala to a Guatemalan mother and a Swedish father, Katina and her brother moved from a million plus city to rural Porter, Texas when she was a young teen. Business brought her father, and he brought the rest of them! She credits her acrossthe- road Porter neighbors, who introduced her family to Thanksgiving with helping them transition to life in a new country.

Suzanne Phelps

Growing up in the bustling East Texas hamlet of Mineola, Suzanne was profoundly influenced by the role model of her parents, J.C. and Charm Norris, as dedicated community servants. She left home to attend Baylor University where she earned bachelor’s degrees in both Mathematics and English in 1967. After teaching secondary math for 10 years, she returned to Baylor to complete a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction in 1980. In Waco, she worked for the regional education system as a Math Consultant and served several years as a state-wide elected officer of the newly formed Association of Texas Professional Educators.

Rhonda Putz

Rhonda Redus Putz grew up in Katy, Texas when it was a very small community. This enabled her to be involved in many activities throughout her school years. While working at the Katy Public Library one summer she helped to lead the summer children’s programs. This inspired her to pursue the field of education. She graduated from Texas A&M University with her degree in Curriculum and Instruction. Rhonda taught in Cameron, Texas then moved to Bryan when she married Rob Putz in August 1988. Here, they raised their children Bobby and Jenny.

Sharron Rosedahl

Sharron Rosedahl was born in Illinois, the only child of James and Haroldine Price. She received a B.S. in Elementary Education from Northern Illinois University and began teaching 3rd grade. Her husband Tom’s army career took them to Bangkok, Thailand; Edzell, Scotland; and Iwakuni, Japan and several “stateside” assignments. Sharron volunteered with Army Community Services (Thailand) and at the chapel in Scotland working with the Sunday school and VBS. She taught school or substituted in nearly every place they were stationed.

Tiffany Stewart

Tiffany Stewart is a native of Humble, Texas. She is the daughter of Herman and Adeline Manning, who exemplified and instilled the foundation of helping others and showing kindness to all. Tiffany always had a heart to work with adolescents, particularly those in the atrisk demographics. In 2006 Tiffany received her bachelor's degree from Prairie View A&M University, where she studied criminal justice with a specialization in juvenile justice. In 2011 Tiffany received her master's degree in counseling from Prairie View A&M University.

Molly Christopher Watson

Molly Christopher Watson was born to Cheryl and Gary Christopher in Beaumont, Texas — an only daughter with three brothers. Her parents modeled loving and serving people. Her brothers — Wes, Monty, and Austin — helped ready her for raising boys of her own. Molly married Bryan native, Davis Watson, and they have three sons—John Davis, Cross and Raines. Molly holds BA and MA degrees in Speech Communication. After graduating from Baylor University, she worked for Buckner International sparking her love for the nonprofit world.

Jennifer Webber

Jennifer was raised in Hancock, MD by her parents, grandparents, and extended church family. She was taught the love of God at an early age and continues to make it her life goal to share her faith in Jesus with her community. Jennifer has a bachelors in business management from Frostburg State University, a Masters of Divinity from Wesley Theological Seminary, and is now pursuing her PhD in Leadership, at Texas A&M University. She is an ordained United Methodist Pastor and has been in ministry since 2009. She has just accepted a new opportunity to start a new church in Bryan College Station called Bryan Community Church.