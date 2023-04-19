OPAS announces programs coming to Texas A&M University as part of Season 51

OPAS officials announced the events coming to the 2023-24 “Astonishing!” season on April 18 before a standing-room-only audience of season ticket holders and supporters in the Bethancourt Ballroom at TAMU’s Memorial Student Center. Beginning in September, OPAS will present a season filled with national tours of Broadway shows, exciting concerts and four performances of a live theater show featuring every family’s favorite heeler pup - Bluey. The lineup of performances to be presented from September 2023 to April 2024 includes six events on the Ann Cobb Wiatt Main Stage series, three events on the Intimate Gatherings series, three on the Singular Sensations series, plus one big Family Time special event.

Season and priority single tickets will be available beginning June 1 at the MSC Box Office (979-845-1234) and online at OPAStickets.org. Most season ticket packages offer savings opportunities ranging from 10-15% off regular ticket prices. Season ticket package buyers are assigned before single ticket buyers. All events will be performed in the Rudder Theatre Complex at Texas A&M University in College Station.

OPAS Executive Director Anne Black states, “Piecing a season together to follow our 50th anniversary might have been daunting to some, but our Program Advisory Committee greeted this challenge with great enthusiasm and we were able to curate a season that builds on the success of last year.”

A team of community and TAMU student volunteers worked with Anne Black to select the performances on the 2023-24 season. This year’s committee was chaired by Paul Dyson and included April Mamigonian, Aron Collins, Alan Riley, and students Abby Mason, Sarah Culpepper, Ivan Yanez and Allison Cox.

The new season picks up on where the 50th anniversary left off. Fresh-off two sell-out musicals featuring iconic heroines (Legally Blonde, Anastasia), OPAS shines the spotlight even brighter on female protagonists for Season 51 with stories featuring Scout from To Kill a Mockingbird, Cady Heron from Mean Girls, Bluey and Bingo in Bluey’s Big Play and Little Women’s Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy.

When asked what programs she’s most excited about seeing in Rudder with Brazos Valley audiences, Anne states, “There’s just so much to look forward to this season. I can’t wait to open with Come from Away. It’s an award-winning musical with a heart-warming story. I also look forward to experiencing To Kill a Mockingbird all over again with this all-new production scripted by Aaron Sorkin. And one of my favorite Broadway musicals in recent times is Little Women. Just wait to hear the show’s big showstopper – Astonishing!”

Anne continues, “We also have the return of The Barricade Boys, a cappella sensation Voctave, the popular band Pink Martini and, of course, Bluey’s Big Play. With four performances of Bluey in Rudder Auditorium, we will be building audiences of tomorrow – an important thing as we launch into our next 50 years! We couldn’t do that without the support of OPAS Encore.”

Ann Cobb Wiatt Main Stage Series

Come from Away

September 19 & 20 — 7:30 p.m.

Mean Girls, Sponsored by Aggieland Credit Union

November 1 & 2 — 7:30 p.m.

Jesus Christ Superstar

November 15 & 16 — 7:30 p.m.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

December 5 & 6 — 7:30 p.m.

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird

January 16 & 17­­, 2024 — 7:30 p.m.

Little Women

February 13 & 14, 2024 — 7:30 p.m.

Intimate Gatherings Series

Stacey Kent

October 18, 2023 — 7:30 p.m.

Voctave

November 9, 2023 — 7:30 p.m.

Forever Young

February 6, 2024 — 7:30 p.m.

Singular Sensations Series

The Barricade Boys

October 3, 2023 — 7:30 p.m.

The Doo Wop Project

February 21, 2024 — 7:30 p.m.

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

March 21, 2024 — 7:30 p.m.

Family Time Special Event, OPAS Family Programming Supported by OPAS Encore!

Bluey's Big Play

March 2, 2024 — 10 a.m. • 1 p.m. & 4 p.m.

March 3, 2024 — 2 p.m.

OPAS programs are made possible in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the City of College Station through the Arts Council of Brazos Valley. For more information about all of the events coming to the new OPAS season including descriptions and videos, please visit www.OPAStickets.org.

ABOUT OPAS: Founded in 1972, OPAS at Texas A&M University presents professional productions of theatre, music and dance programs that enlighten, entertain and inspire audiences of the Brazos Valley. OPAS programs are funded by revenue generated from ticket sales, sponsorships, and contributions.

Courtesy of OPAS