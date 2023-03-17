Operation Safe Shield is proud to recognize and honor the dedication of the Texas Rangers as they celebrate their Bicentennial Anniversary. This year’s Keynote speaker will be Chance Collins who served as the Chief of the Texas Ranger Division for the Texas Department of Public Safety from 2018-2022.

The Texas Rangers will be bringing their TexasRanger2023 initiative to the April 13, 2023 OSS Benefit. As part of their commitment to OSS, we will have several Texas Ranger Bicentennial Commemorative auction offerings. This is your chance to get a commemorative Texas Ranger pistol. We will have a limited number of tables at this year’s benefit, and we do expect to have a sold out crowd. We want to be sure that all our previous sponsors have the opportunity to continue their support. If you plan to attend this year’s event, please reach out and reserve your table now.

The Texas Department of Public Safety sees the importance of this bullet resistant technology and is well on its way in protecting all Troopers across the State of Texas. We feel that ALL law enforcement departments deserve this same level of protection.

In our first year of fundraising, we were able to raise over $600,000 and are equipping patrol cars in Brazos, Burleson, Fayette, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington Counties. Your generous support was instrumental in achieving our initial goal. We hope that you can help us continue our efforts to protect all officers across the Great State of Texas.