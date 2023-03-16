Primrose School of College Station hosted the annual Og’s Bountiful Book Drive in honor of Read Across America Day

Did you know that 34% of children entering kindergarten lack the basic skills needed to learn how to read? Without an at-home literacy routine, children risk under-developing skills like problem-solving and decision making.

To help combat the growing literacy crisis in America and to honor Read Across America Day, which was held on March 2, preschoolers at Primrose School of College Station donated 500 books to Books and a Blanket, an organization whose mission is to promote literacy and well-being among young students in need. This donation is part of Primrose’s Og’s Bountiful Book Drive, which encourages children and families to donate new or gently used books to benefit those in need throughout communities across America.

“The value of reading to, and with, children really can’t be overstated,” says Dr. Maria Shaheen, senior director of early childhood education for Primrose Schools. “Reading is the key to so many foundational skills and lessons, from the earliest development of language to understanding the perspective of people who are different from you.”

Courtesy of Primrose Schools