Recycle It!

Brenham Recycling:

BVR Waste and Recycling, (979) 260-0006

Resident receive two carts: one for garbage and one for recycling

Bryan Recycling:

Used Oil and Tires (1111 Waco St., Bryan)

Household Hazardous Waste (Brazos Valley Solid Waste Agency -- BVSWMA)

Curbside Recycling

BVR Waste and Recycling, (979) 260-0006

Brazos Valley Trash Valet and Recycling, (979) 777-8968

Texas Commercial Waste, (979) 775-7171

College Station Recycling:

TAMU UES Recycling Center (211 Adriance Lab Rd., College Station)

BVR Waste and Recycling, (979) 260-0006

Each resident customer receives the following services:

Garbage: weekly

Bulky and brush: weekly

Recycling: biweekly

Gidding Recycling:

Texas Disposal Systems, (512) 421-1300

Recycling is picked up every other Friday opposite of your garbage day

Iola Recycling:

BVR Waste and Recycling, (979) 260-0006

Call to set up service in your area.

Madison Recycling:

Progressive Wasre

Where: City Hall (210 W. Cottonwood St., Madisonville)

When: 4th Saturday, noon to 2 p.m.

Accepts: newspaper, magazines, phone books, cardboard, aluminum and metal cans, plastic bottles and jugs

Navasota Recycling:

City of Navasota Recycling Station (501 5th St., Navasota)

Provides recycling options for paper, aluminum cans, and plastic.

*This information is provided as a reference only and is not a complete resource for recycling in the Brazos Valley. Check with your local city and county governments for more information on recycling options available to you.