Recycle It!

Brenham Recycling:
- BVR Waste and Recycling, (979) 260-0006
- Resident receive two carts: one for garbage and one for recycling
Bryan Recycling:
- Used Oil and Tires (1111 Waco St., Bryan)
- Household Hazardous Waste (Brazos Valley Solid Waste Agency -- BVSWMA)
- Curbside Recycling
- BVR Waste and Recycling, (979) 260-0006
- Brazos Valley Trash Valet and Recycling, (979) 777-8968
- Texas Commercial Waste, (979) 775-7171
College Station Recycling:
- TAMU UES Recycling Center (211 Adriance Lab Rd., College Station)
- BVR Waste and Recycling, (979) 260-0006
- Each resident customer receives the following services:
- Garbage: weekly
- Bulky and brush: weekly
- Recycling: biweekly
Gidding Recycling:
- Texas Disposal Systems, (512) 421-1300
- Recycling is picked up every other Friday opposite of your garbage day
Iola Recycling:
- BVR Waste and Recycling, (979) 260-0006
- Call to set up service in your area.
Madison Recycling:
- Progressive Wasre
- Where: City Hall (210 W. Cottonwood St., Madisonville)
- When: 4th Saturday, noon to 2 p.m.
- Accepts: newspaper, magazines, phone books, cardboard, aluminum and metal cans, plastic bottles and jugs
Navasota Recycling:
- City of Navasota Recycling Station (501 5th St., Navasota)
- Provides recycling options for paper, aluminum cans, and plastic.
*This information is provided as a reference only and is not a complete resource for recycling in the Brazos Valley. Check with your local city and county governments for more information on recycling options available to you.