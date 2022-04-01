Recycle It!

Brenham Recycling:

  • BVR Waste and Recycling, (979) 260-0006
  • Resident receive two carts: one for garbage and one for recycling

Bryan Recycling:

  • Used Oil and Tires (1111 Waco St., Bryan)
  • Household Hazardous Waste (Brazos Valley Solid Waste Agency -- BVSWMA)
  • Curbside Recycling
  • BVR Waste and Recycling, (979) 260-0006
  • Brazos Valley Trash Valet and Recycling, (979) 777-8968
  • Texas Commercial Waste, (979) 775-7171

College Station Recycling:

  • TAMU UES Recycling Center (211 Adriance Lab Rd., College Station)
  • BVR Waste and Recycling, (979) 260-0006
  • Each resident customer receives the following services:
  • Garbage: weekly
  • Bulky and brush: weekly
  • Recycling: biweekly

Gidding Recycling:

  • Texas Disposal Systems, (512) 421-1300
  • Recycling is picked up every other Friday opposite of your garbage day

Iola Recycling:

  • BVR Waste and Recycling, (979) 260-0006
  • Call to set up service in your area.

Madison Recycling:

  • Progressive Wasre
  • Where: City Hall (210 W. Cottonwood St., Madisonville)
  • When: 4th Saturday, noon to 2 p.m.
  • Accepts: newspaper, magazines, phone books, cardboard, aluminum and metal cans, plastic bottles and jugs

Navasota Recycling:

  • City of Navasota Recycling Station (501 5th St., Navasota)
  • Provides recycling options for paper, aluminum cans, and plastic.

*This information is provided as a reference only and is not a complete resource for recycling in the Brazos Valley. Check with your local city and county governments for more information on recycling options available to you.