Ring in the New Year with RCI Sports Adult Rec Leagues

2023 is almost upon us as we finalize all those new year goals and resolutions. There is no better way to ring in the new year than making it a goal to participate in RCI Sports spring adult recreational leagues.

With the new year comes new sports as we introduce a cornhole league to the community on Wednesday nights from 6:30 pm -10:30 pm starting February 8th and running through March 15th . If you don’t have a big team, but still want to recreate and have fun with friends, this is the league for you as you only need 1 partner to make a team.

It wouldn’t be RCI Sports without the return of our classic kickball league. Join us Tuesday nights from 6:30 pm-10:30 pm starting February 7th through March 14th . This is the league for you if you have a big group of friends or an organization where team building is a must. What better way to come together than through good friends, good food &; drinks, and the ability to kick something as far as it can go?

You may have done the math and noticed something is off. You are correct. We have added a bonus week to both leagues to make room for even more fun and competition. More games, more food, more drinks, and even more exciting memories as we kick off the year, 2023.

So, grab a new cup and a team of friends to join in the RCI Sports excitement this upcoming February. We can’t wait to see everyone back out on the field for an even bigger and better experience.

For more information on registration and league rules check out www.rcisports.com or emailinfo@rcisportsmanagement.com.