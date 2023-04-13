Starlight Music Series features talented artists for all tastes this spring at Wolf Pen Creek

For more than two decades, the popular Starlight Music Series has attracted music lovers for free, family-friendly entertainment under the stars at the beautiful Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater.

The spring tradition continues with five Saturday concerts featuring outstanding country, classic rock, Tejano and zydeco artists.

The first event is on April 15, followed by shows on April 29, May 13, May 27, and June 10. Families, friends and visitors can bring picnic baskets, coolers, blankets and lawn chairs for five nights of fantastic outdoor fun and entertainment.

The gates open at 6 p.m., followed by the concerts at 7 p.m. Free parking is available at Post Oak Mall, with accessible parking near Colgate Drive. Pets aren’t allowed.

Here’s the lineup:

Saturday, April 15

Hayden Haddock with guest David Hanscheck and the Hail Mary Band

Rising Red Dirt singer-songwriter and Texas A&M Senior Hayden Haddock is a rising artist you need to know. Haddock’s dynamic nature and his traditional, authentic style of country music have solidified his spot as a Red Dirt country scene staple. Gearing up to release a string of new singles with hit producer/songwriter and manager Trent Willmon (Cody Johnson, Eric Church, Randy Houser, Little Big Town), the young talent is on an unprecedented path.

Haddock recently released his first new music in nearly two years with “Wind It Down” and “Better Than Your Memory” and a collaboration with Jon Wolfe called “Tequila.” The project follows Haddock’s early 2020 Red Dirt Texas album, which produced three Top 15 Texas country singles.

Saturday, April 29

Guns 4 Roses with guest SA Lights Journey Tribute

The total Guns N’ Roses rock and roll experience – the total stage production, long hair, leather pants, sunglasses, bandanas, top hats and Les Pauls! Guns 4 Roses rocks your Guns N’ Roses favorites from “Welcome to the Jungle” to “November Rain.”

Guns 4 Roses has performed on stages across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and South America, playing for crowds as large as 26,000 while sharing the spotlight with artists such as Steven Adler of GNR, Vince Neil of Motley Crue, and Bret Michaels of Poison. They’ve also personally met many of their famous muses, including Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Matt Sorum, and Gilby Clarke.

Saturday, May 13

Ram Herrera with guests Sunny Sauceda and Mariachi Damas de Jalisco

For over 40 years, Ramiro “Ram” Herrera has been one of the most popular Tejano performers. Throughout his career, he has consistently proven himself a versatile and powerful vocalist with a charisma and stage presence few can match. A San Antonio native, Herrera made a name for himself in the early 1980s as the lead singer in an earlier incarnation of the legendary Tejano group David Lee Garza y Los Musicales. He became a fan favorite and left the group for a solo career that made him one of the genre’s most sought-after artists.

Herrera earned numerous Tejano Music Awards and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Tejano Album in 2007. Although he’s a Tejano music superstar, Herrera frequently includes a track or two of country songs on his albums.

Saturday, May 27

Lone Star Skynyrd with guest The Nomads

A proud, hardworking American rock and roll band, Lynyrd Skynyrd achieved superstardom with a trio of astounding guitarists, a smoking rhythm section, and feel-good Southern-fried anthems. Skynyrd’s success didn’t come from costumes or face paint but through extraordinary musicianship. The group thrilled audiences around the world with legendary classics such as “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Simple Man,” and “Free Bird.”

The original Skynyrd is gone, but its music remains compelling. That’s why a group of longtime Texas musicians is dedicated to faithfully recreating the high-energy Skynyrd concert experience. You don’t want to miss Ronnie and the boys’ stomp, swagger, and crowd-pleasing musical chops. Lone Star Skynyrd won the 2022 Josie Award as America’s Best Tribute Band.

Saturday, June 10

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers with guests Bayou City Funk and Brazos Valley Jazz Society

Dwayne Dopsie comes from one of the world’s most influential Zydeco families. Although inspired by tradition, Dwayne has developed a high-energy style that defies existing stereotypes and blazes a refreshing path for zydeco music. Dopsie is a singer, songwriter, and accordionist who has performed worldwide since the age of 19 with his band, Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers.

The outstanding showmen pump out incredible zydeco music, and their crowd interaction and rhythm and blues combine for a must-see performance. Dopsie won a 2022 Grammy Award for his involvement in the film “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story.”

Concert Rules: You may bring refreshments, but no kegs or glass containers are allowed, and coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Food trucks are also available.

Chairs are welcome but not in designated blanket-only seating areas. Likewise, smoking isn’t allowed in the main seating area, but designated smoking areas are provided.

Courtesy of the City of College Station