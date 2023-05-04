Taking the Trails: Camp Howdy teaches young Girl Scouts outdoor and life skills

If The Last of Us becomes real and zombies suddenly rule the world, these Girl Scouts will be ready to take on the challenge with skills they learn this summer at Camp Howdy.

Located near Bryan, Camp Howdy is 64 acres full of trails, campgrounds, and pure nature. Every year since 1956, Girl Scouts have been learning wilderness survival, games, first aid and many other skills during the camp season. Each year, the activities center around a theme, and for 2023, Camp Howdy’s camp theme focuses on learning all kinds of survival skills with the fun twist of ‘prepping for the apocalypse’.

The all volunteer-run camp invites girls who have completed kindergarten through 5th grade to experience the five-day camp, which includes the option for an overnight stay one night for older campers, co-director Jessica Stubblefield says.

Each day at camp, girls are exposed to a variety of activities including daily craft projects, games as well as guest speakers who are experts in their fields. For this year’s apocalyptic theme, Jessica says girls will learn first aid, camping skills, fire and knife safety, knots and soap carving.

“It's the normal survival stuff, so we're going to touch on some first aid that you can do,” Jessica says. “One of our programs is going to be bandana first aid and all the ways you can use a bandana in an emergency.”

The campers also get to take part in wilderness excursions while hiking trails and completing tasks. Although there can be some wildlife, including the rare opossum or raccoon, Jessica says their tradition of singing songs through the trails keeps the wildlife away.

“We sing everywhere we go,” Jessica says. “The snakes and wildlife don't really want to bother us, because we are 15 girls singing at the top of our lungs.”

Each group at the end of the week gets to enjoy a water day where, in order to beat the Texas heat, scouts can play in the water and enjoy snow cones.

“There's a water sponge relay, water limbo and water balloon toss. Jessica says. “It’s also the day we do swaps, which are little doo-dads the girls create and swap around.”

After the completion of sixth grade, campers are able to train to become Aides to help serve younger campers and carry on the yearly tradition through their graduation from high school, Jessica says.

“Teenage girls especially need that sense of belonging somewhere and Camp Howdy gives that for a lot of people,” Jessica says. “I was an Aide and now, when I'm not a camp director, I am one of the three aide advisors.”

To complete registration, campers must be a registered Girl Scout to attend, though there is no pressure to continue after the camp.

For updates on future registrations and events, visit bcsgirlscouts.org/facilities/camphowdy/ or email Jessica Stubblefield at toad12788@gmail.com.