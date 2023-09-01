A Spirit Can Ne'er Ne Told: A Century of Aggie Football

Highly anticipated exhibit coming to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum on August 28, A Spirit Can Ne'er Be Told...A Century of Aggie Football will be displayed in the Ansary Gallery of American History.

With President Bush's love for Aggieland's history and tradition came his admiration for the Texas A&M football team, Bush Library’s Director of Marketing and Communications Amy Raines says, which prompted the exhibit showcasing the over century-long journey of the team.

“For almost 25 years, President Bush attended Aggie football games, often reviewing the Corps of Cadets during the pre-game march-in and on occasion greeting Aggie players,” Amy says. “The football program gives Aggies an opportunity to showcase several Aggie traditions that President Bush appreciated, such as yell leaders leading the student body, the 12th Man, that stands for the entire game showing their support for the players."

As a Navy veteran, President Bush also appreciated the Corp of Cadets and the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band, Amy says, a group tied so closely to Aggie football that it wouldn’t be quite the same without their famous halftime performance. The exhibit will use a mixture of artifacts, photographs, documents and audiovisual materials to illustrate the rich history of the sports program.

“Aggie football is a pillar of the A&M community and a showcase for many of the Aggie traditions that endeared A&M to President Bush,” Amy says. “With our location two miles from Kyle Field, we think it is important to highlight President Bush's affinity for A&M football, the important role tradition plays in the football program and the prominence of Aggie football at the state and national level."

With the first official football game taking place in 1894, years of stories will be on display. Highlighted in the exhibit are notable players and coaches, along with Aggie traditions and celebrations that have been years in the making, according to the museum’s website.

“Of course, there’s a century of Aggie football, but also a century of Aggie traditions,” Amy says. “I think that the warm welcoming that Aggieland and this community provided President Bush was one of the big draws for him to bring his library here — and why they spent so much time here."

Coming next year is a new exhibit called “The Spirit of the Place,” Amy says, that gives a further look into what drew President Bush to Aggieland. Aside from Aggie football, he strongly felt the community and traditions during his warm welcome to the city.

“We’ve had quite a few historical events over the last century in Aggie football,” Amy says. “We’ve always got a strong cheering crowd, whether it’s a winning year or losing year, no matter what. The 12th Man is always in the stands cheering them on, and I think that sort of separates us from some of the other schools. Aggie football is a big deal, from the tradition of the 12th Man to some legendary coaches and players to the spirit and traditions that go on here.”

The “A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told … A Century of Aggie Football Exhibit” will be on display from Monday August 28 to Sunday, April 28, 2024 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum. Visitors are welcome Mondays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m.. Admission for adults is $9, though there are special discounts for veterans, seniors and children. Texas A&M and Blinn students receive free admission. For more information on the exhibit, visit bush41.org or call (979) 691-4000.