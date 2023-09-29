Aggie Ring Day expects massive turnout

4,900 pieces of solid gold. Over 400 volunteers. Up to 45,000 family and friends in attendance. The day that every freshman yearns for and every alum looks back on. This piece of jewelry isn’t quite like any other. It signifies something much larger than anyone from the inside looking out can explain.

Over 4,300 Aggies will receive their rings in College Station from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. Since the day comes with a well-earned celebration, the Association of Former Students is expecting a turnout of 40,000 to 45,000 guests and students in attendance. The Association hosts six Ring Days each year at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center, with the September date being the second largest.

Vice President of the Association of Former Students Scot Walker is an Aggie that graduated in 1990. Scot says he knew he would end up back in College Station even after graduating and leaving the area because his wife, Marie, is originally from Bryan. He says that there is “not even enough space on the internet” to explain the multitude of things that go into an Aggie Ring Day.

“The logistical support needed to make that happen not just efficiently but safely is pretty phenomenal,” Scot says. “We have to try really hard to make sure that we have the appropriate infrastructure and support on site to deal with whatever may happen.”

Since recipients will have guests that may not be suited for the heat, Scot says everyone should hydrate and consider sunscreen or a hat. With so many students getting their Aggie gold, there will be around 100 people going in and out to their pick up each hour. This will Ring Day number 36 under Scots belt and he says they never get old and that each is slightly unique.

“They are my favorite days, every year,” Scot says. “ It's sort of like if you took Christmas, and people's birthdays, and a family reunion and you rolled it all up into this one huge event. People are so excited at their achievement, they're so excited to get the ring itself, they're so excited to have the family and friends there to see this.”

The Ring Day event started in 2000, a recent establishment compared to Texas A&M’s older traditions. It’s typical to see students bring their group of friends and family to pick up their new jewelry. Awarded when a student completes 90 hours and other requirements, Scot says it’s a huge accomplishment to receive the ring and that each piece of gold is personal.

“For many students, the fact that it's generational, meaning mom has an Aggie Ring and Grandpa has an Aggie Ring,” Scot says. “That just adds to the emotion of the day and to the meaning of the tradition.”

With over 400 volunteers and the work of everyone at the Association, the Aggie Ring Day is sure to be one for the books. A total of over 4,900 rings will be distributed including respective A&M campuses and replacements. Usually, students choose some sort of special person like a family member or Aggie to present them their ring, to be worn with the year facing the recipient until their Ring Dance.

“The ring is the most visible symbol of that network of that love that Aggies have for one another, and the uncommon loyalty that we have for our alma mater,” Scot says. “When you walk into a job interview, or walk into an airport terminal and 200 yards away, you get a little glimpse of that ring. And you know, that's an Aggie. I've never met them before, but they're already my old friend.”

For more information about the event, visit tx.ag/RingDayFAQ and keep an eye out for emails from the Association. All attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring water, as well as making sure they are on time for their assigned time slot, since nobody will be let in early.