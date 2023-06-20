Marketing Association of Credit Unions honors Aggieland Credit Union with two awards

× Expand Dux Public Relations Aggieland Credit Union

Aggieland Credit Union took home two awards from the annual Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC).

Aggieland was honored with two awards for its work with Texas A&M University’s Integrated Business Exchange (IBE). The program, part of the credit union’s close relationship with the university, was recognized with a Silver award for Financial Education and a Bronze award in the Sponsorship category. The IBE is a multi-faceted program that provides business-level financial education, mentoring, and seed funding for businesses created by masters-level students.

The MAC awards were presented during the annual award banquet held this year in Nashville.

“These awards recognize the excellent campaigns our internal marketing team is generating,” said Sidney Henderson, Vice President of Marketing at Greater Texas | Aggieland Credit Union. “Our team continues to develop campaigns and programs that make our brand stand out.”

