All that glitters is gold at Aggie Ring Day

After much blood, sweat and tears, Aggies will finally be able to obtain the golden prize: an Aggie ring.

With the first Aggie ring being created in 1889, The Aggie ring is one of the most recognizable symbols of being an Aggie and can only be obtained after students have completed 90 hours, 45 at Texas A&M, of classwork. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 13, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 14, Aggies can visit the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center to pick up their ring.

Every ring has a universal design with some personalization, including the class year on the crest, the size, the finish and the Aggie’s name on the inside of the Ring. Inside the Clayton W. Williams, Jr Alumni Center, guests can see examples of Aggie rings from 1890 to 2018, showing the importance of the ring to Aggie culture.

The Aggie ring program is managed by The Association of Former Aggies, who works alongside over 400 volunteers to deliver more than 15,000 Aggies their rings. There are a total of six Ring Days with the largest being held in April.

Beforehand, students must have pulled their ticket for Ring Day to know what time to pick up their ring. Ring recipients and guests may enter the north end of the Williams Ring Lawn within their 15-minute ticketed time slot.

Students must bring with them to accept their Aggie ring is their ring receipt, driver’s license or passport and student ID. Those receiving their ring and their guests are encouraged to prepare by bringing water, weather appropriate gear like umbrellas or fans and comfortable walking shoes.

Parking will not be available at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center, so guests are encouraged to utilize paid parking in the West Campus Garage. Shuttles will run from there to the Williams Alumni Center to drop off and pick up at regular intervals, from 8:15 a.m. to one hour after each Ring Day concludes.

For more information on ring day, follow @AggieNetwork on social media. The delivery schedule could be impacted by stormy conditions and any changes due to weather will be posted on social media as well as AggieNetwork.com.