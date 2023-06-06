Biden nominates Aggie to lead U.S. Marine Corps

Four-star Marine Corps general and Texas A&M University graduate Gen. Eric Smith is up for a promotion in the near future, as the Biden White House moves to make him the branch’s highest-ranking officer.

Smith, who was nominated to serve as Marine Corps commandant early Wednesday, has filled the role of assistant commandant since late 2021. If confirmed, he would take over the top job from retiring commandant Gen. David H. Berger, overseeing a force of nearly 180,000 active duty Marines as well as more than 30,000 in reserve. He would also hold a seat on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Smith graduated from Texas A&M in 1987 with a degree in political science and was a top student leader in A&M’s Corps of Cadets, serving as commander of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band and a member of the Ross Volunteer Company before commissioning into the Marines.He has served extensively overseas, commanding troops during the Gulf War, the Iraq War and the War in Afghanistan. Back on the homefront, he has served as deputy commandant for combat development and integration, and senior military assistant to former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, among other roles. Smith holds two Defense Distinguished Service Medals, two Bronze Stars, a Legion of Merit and a Purple Heart.

Throughout his long and distinguished career, Smith has always kept Texas A&M and the Corps of Cadets close to his heart, said Texas A&M Vice President for Student Affairs Brig. Gen. Joe E. Ramirez, Jr. ’79.

“Despite all the success he has achieved in the military, Eric has never forgotten his Texas A&M roots, and has always enjoyed coming back to campus to speak to students and cadets or to serve as a reviewing officer for the Corps of Cadets’ march-ins,” he said.

As Ramirez notes, Smith’s extensive experience and clear record of selfless service make him an excellent candidate to lead this elite branch of the military. His nomination must now be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

“He is an exceptionally accomplished leader who will no doubt serve this nation extremely well as the commandant of the Marine Corps,” Ramirez said. “But he remains a humble, respectful and proud Texas Aggie who embodies our core values in all that he does. All Texas Aggies should take great pride in one of our very best being selected to the highest position in the United States Marine Corps.”

About Gen. Eric M. Smith

Gen. Eric M. Smith is the 36th assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, a position he has held since October 2021. If confirmed by the Senate, he will serve as the branch’s 39th commandant.

Courtesy of Texas A&M University Division of Marketing and Communications