Texas A&M Family Weekend is back April 8-10

After being virtual for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, Family Weekend is back at Texas A&M University from April 8-10. The weekend, dedicated to all Aggie family members, will include a variety of events both on campus and around the Bryan-College Station community.

“We are excited to be back to our full schedule of events in 2022 and looking forward to welcoming our Aggie families to campus,” says Libby Daggers, director of New Student & Family Programs.

Ring Day will kick off Family Weekend, as is tradition, from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. April 7-8. The Aggie Moms' Boutique in the Memorial Student Center and the Freudian Slip Improv show in Rudder Theatre are scheduled for April 8. There are also opportunities to take in a baseball game at Olsen Field at Bluebell Park, a softball game at Davis Diamond or a track and field meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Friday events conclude with a 10 p.m. Yell Practice at Kyle Field. This classic Aggie tradition, which normally takes place at midnight the night before football games, is known for the Yell Leaders, the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band, and current and former students singing the Aggie War Hymn. Those who are unable to attend Yell Practice in person may watch the event live on the Aggie Parent and Family Facebook page.

Saturday, April 9 features events around the Bryan-College Station community. Shop from local farmers and artisans in Downtown Bryan at the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market or take part in the 37th Annual Rock the CASA 5K, both starting at 8 a.m. This 5K event benefits Kappa Alpha Theta Delta Omega’s CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) philanthropy as well as the Theta Foundation.

The Maroon & White Spring Game starts at 1 p.m. at Kyle Field. Attendees can catch a glimpse of the Fightin' Texas Aggie football team as they showcase why Texas A&M was able to secure the No. 1 recruiting class in college football history. Texas A&M’s Department of Athletics will showcase other events throughout the day including golf, track and field, baseball, softball and soccer.

Century Square will host a Sip N’ Shop event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with live music, a Little Wranglers performance, and cold beverages to enjoy while shopping. The Carter G. Woodson Black Awareness Committee and the Black Student Alliance Council are hosting a Black Aggie Family Barbecue where attendees can learn about Black organizations on campus and enjoy the block party-style event. The Hispanic Presidents’ Council will host Un Fin De Semana Con Su Aggie again this year to celebrate Hispanic and Latinx Aggies.

Events on Sunday, April 10, include the Gladiator Dash, Bryan-College Station’s only mud-run obstacle course, Sunday Sounds at Century Square and many sporting events on campus.

The Corps of Cadets also will take part in several activities during the weekend, including performances by the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band, Ross Volunteer Company and Fish Drill Team.

For the full lineup of Family Weekend events, visit familyweekend.tamu.edu/events.

By Mariah Patrick, Texas A&M University Division of Student Affairs

Original story published on today.tamu.edu/2022/04/04/family-weekend-back-in-aggieland-april-8-10/