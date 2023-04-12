Family Weekend to bring thousands to Aggieland

Texas A&M University will celebrate Family Weekend April 14-16 with a variety of events and activities that showcase Aggie traditions, student organizations, athletics and the local community.

Through name changes and adaptations, the sentiment of Family Weekend has remained the same. This special time gives Texas A&M students a chance to celebrate and show gratitude for their parents and family members.

“Family Weekend is an exciting time for Aggies to share campus, traditions and experiences with their families,” said Alex Hersperger, coordinator of family programs for New Student and Family Programs.

Administered within Student Life, a department in the Division of Student Affairs, New Student and Family Programs is responsible for coordinating Family Weekend. The office also hosts several events throughout the weekend, including Family Weekend Tailgate and Dueling Pianos.

The Aggie Parent and Family Ambassadors, a student organization within New Student and Family Programs, will host a Welcome Wagon on campus Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to greet Aggies and their families. They will hand out schedules, vouchers for the official Family Weekend T-shirt and other goodies.

Events will kick off with Ring Day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 13-14. The Aggie Moms’ Boutique, a Family Weekend staple, will be set up in the Bethancourt Ballroom, Room 2300 of the Memorial Student Center, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. There are also opportunities to attend athletic events, including baseball and tennis.

Friday will conclude with a 10 p.m. Yell Practice at Kyle Field. Led by the Yell Leaders, Family Weekend Yell Practice is an opportunity for families to experience a classic Aggie tradition with their students.

Saturday, April 15, will feature events from around the Bryan-College Station community. Local farmers and artisans will be set up at the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market and Kappa Alpha Theta Delta Omega will host its annual Rock the CASA 5K, both starting at 8 a.m.

Downtown Bryan and Century Square in College Station will offer outdoor family fun on Saturday. The Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair, starting at 10 a.m., will host artists from across the region with live music, free family activities, and hands-on art demonstrations. Shopping on the Square at Century Square, starting at 11 a.m., will offer a vendor market, live music and various food options.

The Hispanic Presidents’ Council will host its annual Un Día Con Su Aggie event starting at 1 p.m. on April 15. This event celebrates Hispanic and Latinx Aggies and their families with food, special performances and a game of Lotería inspired by Texas A&M traditions.

Also on Saturday, the Maroon vs. White Spring Game will kick off at 3 p.m. at Kyle Field. Get a glimpse of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie football team before the 2023 fall season. Other athletic events on Saturday will include baseball and soccer.

Events on Sunday will include the Gladiator Dash, Homegrown at Northgate, Kyle Field Day and various athletic events.

The Corps of Cadets will host events throughout the weekend, starting with the Unit Awards and Family Weekend Review on Friday. Saturday events include the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band Awards, Fish Drill Team Demonstration and the Parsons Mounted Cavalry Family Weekend Review.

For the full lineup of Family Weekend events, visit familyweekend.tamu.edu/events.

Courtesy of Corie Ritter, Texas A&M University Division of Student Affairs