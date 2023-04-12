Final performance of Spring Concert Series part of Family Weekend festivities

Charlotte Sands, an artist known for mixing the post-hardcore and punk world with modern pop, will be the featured artist for the final performance of the Spring Concert Series. Grace Gardner will be the opening act of the evening, April 14 at 7 p.m. on the Wood Stage in Aggie Park.

MSC Town Hall, in collaboration with the Office of the President, hosts the concert series to provide a unique learning opportunity for students by focusing on the live entertainment and the arts.

“The arts enrich our lives and are an important component to providing a transformational education for our students,” said Banks. “The Office of the President is delighted to support this concert series for our campus and local communities’ enjoyment.”

Ariana Benedict, MSC Town Hall advertising, marketing and promotions executive, says this series allowed her to broaden her knowledge of the work it takes to promote a four-part concert series.

“One of the biggest benefits of planning and promoting this series was working with the wealth of knowledge found in the professional staff and student-staff partnership of the MSC,” she said. “Not only did the Spring Concert Series allow me and my friends to enjoy free live music, it helped me understand the nuances and challenges of marketing an event to the campus and local community.”

Elise Taylor, MSC Town Hall advertising, marketing and promotions executive, agreed saying, “It has been incredibly rewarding being a part of the marketing team for the Spring Concert Series. I believe we’ve been able to bring MSC Town Hall to a new level of outreach on the Texas A&M Campus and in the Bryan/College Station area for free live music.”

When it comes to planning an event of this size, program adviser Doug Sweet said the MSC Town Hall team was up for the challenge.

“These students are not afraid of hard work,” he said. “They took the time to think through every aspect of this series. From the way they chose performers to the way they promoted the series; they were ready and well-equipped for the challenge.”

Courtesy of Jamie Arrexi, Texas A&M University Division of Student Affairs