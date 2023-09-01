From Concept to Creation: Centennial Campaign brings renovations, new builds to Texas A&M athletic facilities

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Aggie fans can expect to see some changes coming to various athletic facilities as they head to College Station for football season.

After the completion of phase one renovation of Kyle Field in 2015, the Texas A&M University System is spearheading the beginning of phase two which will include additional football and track renovations. New construction includes an indoor track on West Campus, three new football fields, 23 additional Kyle Field suites, an Academic & Wellness Center, Indoor Football Performance Center and renovations to the Bright-Slocum Center.

“The Board of Regents and I are committed to giving our Aggie student-athletes the best facilities and the best opportunity to compete for championships,” Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System John Sharp says.

The Texas A&M System is budgeting a total of $235 million for the projects, all ranging in costs and completion dates, with the competition of the first of the five sub-projects in early August to include the indoor football center and two outdoor football fields in North Plaza, costing $72.4 million, Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs at Texas A&M System Phillip Ray says.

“Indoor football is going to be really neat, it incorporates a 140 yard playing field,” Phillip says. “So, it's a strategic advantage and I think it's going to be really impactful.”

The two outdoor football fields are also 140 yards, unlike the traditional 100 yard field found in Kyle Field, which gives Football Coach Jimbo Fisher more room to work on red zone offense and defense, Phillip says. The new indoor center will be named the Coolidge Football Performance Center after David Coolidge, Class of 1987, and his pledge of $15 million.

“Within the indoor football facility, obviously, it's much nicer, larger than what they previously had that we've replaced,” Phillip says. “State of the art lighting and it's gonna have some extra large access overhead doors where the team can run out onto their outdoor practice fields and go back and forth more efficiently.”

The Graham Athletic Complex — consisting of the Coolidge Football Performance Center, the Adam Sinn ‘00 Academic & Wellness Center, Bright-Slocum Center for Texas A&M Football, two plazas and two outdoor football fields — is named after lead donor Jay Graham, Class of 1992, with a $25 million donation. The $26.9 million renovations for 23 additional Kyle Field suites in the south end zone will reach completion before the first kickoff against the New Mexico Lobos on September 2. Sliding glass partitions and additional restrooms, 40% more than standard code requirements, will be added so that guests aren’t inconvenienced, Phillip says.

“While I've been with this group and under Chancellor Sharp, I think we've done approximately$10 billion in projects,” Phillip says. “So they are really talented. And then, of course, working with Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Foundation is always a pleasure, too, so we have assembled the right people for the job.”

The renamed Bright-Slocum Center for Texas A&M Football will be ready on August 20 after $17.1 million in renovations with a $7.5 million donation by Wayne Roberts, Class of 1985. The new complex has expanded player meeting rooms, treatment, rehab and recovery areas, prospective recruitment lounges and additional office space, according to the Centennial Campaign.

“You know, back in … 2015, we're doing phase one, there were a lot of skeptics out there,” Phillip says. “There were a lot of folks across the country, some local unfortunately, that were not sure that we could deliver on the ambitious project without missing any home games. It was indeed intense … 24/7 for two-plus years. We had to work around those challenges, but we were able to assemble the absolute best team in the business, and they [pulled] it off. And so what we've done this time is we've pulled a lot of those same firms back together to help us on phase two.”

Companies returning to lead the project include The Texas A&M University System’s Facilities Planning & Construction, Project Control, Manhattan Construction, Populous Architects, Austin Commercial and PBK Architects, Phillip says. Some companies worked on phase one of Kyle Field, a $483 million project, back in 2015.

“Several of these firms that we have in here, they're Aggies, their parents were Aggies, their grandparents [were Aggies]… so there's a lot of ownership in this,” Phillip says. “We get everyone's best effort pretty routinely, but especially on a project of the stature of a Kyle Field.”

The indoor track is set to be completed by January 15, 2024, costing $55 million and being a little over 130,000 gross square feet. The facility will be named after R.A. “Murray” Fasken, Class of 1938, donated by former A&M Regent Tim Leach, according to the 12th Man Foundation. Updates will include improvements on the outdated 26 inch riser tread width that previously made for cramped spaces, Phillip says.

“The new indoor track facility is going to have 33 inch risers, so it's going to be compliant with ADA and all the public safety protocols that we need to have,” Phillip says. “It's an upgraded facility, as well as a safer facility and very modern with a state-of-the art running track. It is truly going to be a special facility which will complement our E.B. Cushing Track Stadium located right next door.”

The Academic & Wellness Center is named after Adam C. Sinn, Class of 2000, who donated $15 million, and is set to be completed by August 22, 2024. The $63.6 million project includes the East Plaza and additional parking space, with the center being over 90,000 gross square feet.

“From an athletic standpoint, I can't think of — to me — anything lacking for our athletes,” Phillip says. “Texas A&M does a great job of providing the best facilities in the country, and I think we will continue to lead in that area. To me, the Academic & Wellness Center, that is a game changer in my mind as well as in a lot of people's minds.”

A student-athlete dining and nutrition center, teaching kitchen, computer labs and tutoring spaces will be inside the center, according to the Centennial Campaign.

“The academic support for our athletes, their nutrition, health and wellness and mental well-being, when you have a building that's dedicated solely to that, I mean, that truly is revolutionary,” Phillip says. “It's gonna be very impactful to the students not only while they're here, but I think beneficial to them once they graduate and move on in their respective careers. I am confident they are going to be much better served and prepared for the next phase in their lives as a result of such investment in them by this group of donors.”