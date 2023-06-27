Graduate students selected to attend prestigious Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting

× Expand Lindau, Germany, the site of the annual Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings - Getty Images

Five Texas A&M graduate and professional students have been selected to participate in the 72nd Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings, to take place this year in late June in Lindau, Germany.

Students Jonathan Behlen and Lucie Ford (School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences), Alan Hodges (School of Medicine), Evan Lloyd (College of Arts and Sciences) and Alexander Lu (School of Medicine) will join about 40 Nobel Laureates and 600 other fellows from academic institutions worldwide. They will participate in lectures, Agora talks and panel discussions, with a chance to network with Nobel Laureates and other students during the annual meeting. Their participation and travel expenses will be covered by the Hagler Institute for Advanced Study, with funds provided by the Texas A&M Foundation.

“We are proud to have such outstanding graduate students selected to represent Texas A&M on such a big stage,” said Dr. Alan Sams, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “The meeting will provide them with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make connections with some of the world’s most accomplished scientists and promising scholars. Perhaps these scholars will one day return to the Nobel Laureate meetings as Laureates themselves!”

The Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings were established in 1951 to provide an international forum for exchange for laureates and young scientists. The goal of the meetings is to inspire a new generation of scientists and build sustainable networks for future collaboration worldwide.

“Opportunities such as the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings significantly expand horizons for our talented scientists, engineers and researchers,” said Dr. Jack G. Baldauf, vice president for research. “These events allow Texas A&M students to learn from scholars of the highest order. These conversations and relationships frequently inspire trailblazing research and launch dynamic careers.”

Annual Nobel Laureate Meetings rotate in their disciplinary focus between physiology and medicine, physics, and chemistry. This summer’s meetings will be dedicated to physiology and medicine. The doctoral students were nominated by faculty and selected based on demonstrated excellence in research documented by publications, conference presentations and/or other research awards/prizes.

Courtesy of Texas A&M Today