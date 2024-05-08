Identification and control of submerged aquatic vegetation topic of May 21 webinar

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host an online webinar focused on the identification and control of submerged aquatic vegetation from 6-7:30 p.m. on May 21. (Sam Craft/Texas A&M AgriLife)

Cost is $35, and advanced registration is required at https://tx.ag/AquaticVegetationID. One Texas Department of Agriculture integrated pest management education unit will be available upon completion for live attendees. A recording will also be provided to paid participants who cannot attend live.

Submerged aquatic vegetation and management options

Brittany Chesser, AgriLife Extension aquatic vegetation management program specialist and lead diagnostic scientist at AgriLife Extension’s Aquatic Diagnostics Laboratory, Bryan-College Station, will be the featured speaker of the hourlong webinar.

Chesser said submerged aquatic vegetation are rooted plants with most of their vegetative mass found below the water surface, although some portions may branch above water.

“We will cover how to identify common native and non-native species that can quickly take over small impoundments, including farm ponds,” Chesser said. “Once identified, we will briefly discuss their biology and how that plays a role in the pond’s ecosystem and management.”

Diverse management strategies, including mechanical, biological and chemical options will be discussed for each plant group or species.

Chesser said the webinar will also cover the importance of treatment timing based on changes in water temperature seen throughout the year.

A 30-minute question-and-answer session will be held at the end of the webinar.

For more information, contact Chesser at brittany.chesser@tamu.edu.

Courtesy of Texas A&M AgriLife