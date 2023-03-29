Laserfiche Announces 2023 Laserfiche Run Smarter® Award Winners

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, March 14, 2023 — Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced the winners of the 2023 Laserfiche Run Smarter® Awards. The Laserfiche Run Smarter Awards were first launched in 2005 to honor people and organizations around the world that use Laserfiche to improve productivity, build innovative processes and achieve exceptional business results.

“The Run Smarter Awards are about celebrating individuals, teams and organizations that use Laserfiche in ways that spark change, whether that is within the organization, in the wider Laserfiche community, or the world,” said Karl Chan, CEO of Laserfiche. “We’re proud to honor this year’s winners, who are on the front lines developing, optimizing and promoting these transformative solutions.”

Congratulations to the 2023 Run Smarter Award winners:

Laserfiche Advocate of the Year: Lena Spencer, Laserfiche Technical Specialist at Linn-Benton Community College

Lena Spencer, Laserfiche Technical Specialist at Linn-Benton Community College Nien-Ling Wacker Visionary: Patricia Clay, CIO, Hudson County Community College

Patricia Clay, CIO, Hudson County Community College Tom Wayman Digital Transformation Leader of the Year: Katrina Bowling, Ed. D., Education Systems Administrator, Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education

Katrina Bowling, Ed. D., Education Systems Administrator, Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Solution Marketplace Submission of the Year: Employee Funding Action Request Form, submitted by Binu Koola, Lead Software Applications Developer at Texas A&M University

Employee Funding Action Request Form, submitted by Binu Koola, Lead Software Applications Developer at Texas A&M University Laserfiche Program of the Year: Innovation Team at Enterprise and Training Company (ETC)

Innovation Team at Enterprise and Training Company (ETC) Laserfiche Team of the Year: Business Process Optimization Team at the University of San Francisco

Business Process Optimization Team at the University of San Francisco Best Program ROI: Montgomery County Hospital District

Montgomery County Hospital District Change-Maker of the Year: Crafton Hills College

Learn more about the Laserfiche Run Smarter Award winners here.

The winners of the Laserfiche Run Smarter Awards will be celebrated during the 2023 Laserfiche Empower conference events. Click here to register for the conference.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche’s cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company’s vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

