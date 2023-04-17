New Aggie Way Scholarship Initiative aims to increase access to higher education

Texas A&M University is launching a new effort to raise $100 million in scholarship funds by 2026 to provide thousands of students with the opportunity to become Aggies.

President M. Katherine Banks announced the Aggie Way Scholarship Initiative at the Maroon vs. White Spring Game during Family Weekend.

“We are committed to expanding access and providing opportunities for qualified prospective students to receive a transformative education,” Banks said. “The Aggie Way Scholarship Initiative will fulfill the dream of attending Texas A&M for many deserving students.”

The Texas A&M Foundation offers a wide range of existing scholarship programs to support: the merit-based President’s Endowed Scholarship; the Foundation Excellence Award benefiting underserved populations; the holistic Endowed Opportunity Award; and customizable scholarships to benefit a specific college or unit. Additionally, there are scholarship programs for Aggie veterans, students in the Corps of Cadets, education abroad, student involvement and first-generation students. In 2021-22, more than 17,000 students were supported by scholarships, and over 32% (5,549) of those were first-generation students.

Tyson Voelkel ’96, president and CEO of the Texas A&M Foundation, heralded the initiative as an institutional commitment to Aggie students. “Our Foundation team is honored as always to help donors provide students with a transformative education in Aggieland,” Voelkel said. “This university prepares the next generation of leaders of character with the skills and values they need to succeed. Our community has always been willing to invest in its students, and with this initiative, we’re showing that we’re willing to step up once again to secure a brighter future for our state, nation and world.”

Interested donors can support the Aggie Way Scholarship Initiative by giving a gift of any size in support of student scholarships at Texas A&M. Contributions may be a one-time, endowed or after-lifetime scholarship gift.

Learn more at http://give.am/AggieWay.

