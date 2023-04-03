Silver Taps To Honor Three Aggies On April 4

Texas A&M University Silver Taps will be held Tuesday, April 4, at 10:30 p.m. to honor the following students:

Nathaniel (Nate) Neil Callaway, a sophomore agricultural economics major from Whitney, Texas, who died March 18.

Austin Michael Hodge, a senior sport management major from College Station, who died March 3.

Christian Duvall Owen, a junior environmental studies major from Edmond, Oklahoma, who died March 16.

The Silver Taps ceremony will be held in person at the Academic Plaza. To honor their memory, the campus will be darkened at 10:20 p.m. Students, family and friends will gather in the plaza in front of the Academic Building in silence. At 10:30 p.m., an honor guard from the Ross Volunteer Company will march slowly to the plaza where its members will fire three rifle volleys.

For those who cannot attend in person, the Division of Student Affairs will broadcast a special premiere of Silver Taps on its YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m. on April 4. Visit tx.ag/SilverTapsPremiere for the Silver Taps virtual experience.

Those who wish to send condolences to the families may send an email to tcsilvertaps@aggienetwork.com or drop a letter in one of four memorial boxes located on Academic Plaza, in the Memorial Student Center 12th Man Hall, Rudder Plaza or the Quad.

Silver Taps is held on the first Tuesday of each month September through April, if necessary, following a student’s death. It is one of the final tributes held for any current professional, graduate or undergraduate student who has died during the year.

Courtesy of Texas A&M University Division of Student Affairs