Singing Cadets to perform final concert of the Spring semester during Family Weekend

The Texas A&M University Singing Cadets will present their annual Spring Concert on April 15 at 7 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium as part of Family Weekend.

Music selections will include traditional Aggie songs, spiritual works, songs from the “Jersey Boys” musical and a lively 80s rock medley, all conducted by David Kipp, who has directed choral activities at Texas A&M for 28 years.

The Department of Music Activities, part of the Division of Student Affairs, invites staff, faculty, students, Aggie families and the Bryan-College Station community to attend this celebratory concert as the Singing Cadets prepare for their international concert tour to Greece this summer.

From humble beginnings as the A&M College of Texas All-Male Glee Club formed in 1893, the Singing Cadets is now one of Texas A&M’s three major choirs. Now in its 121st touring season, it performs over 60 concerts annually throughout Texas, the United States and the world.

The Singing Cadets say they enhance the public relations of Texas A&M through musical presentations while developing disciplined leaders of character. The group’s four pillars are purpose, unity, spirit and honor. Together, they form the solid foundation that has inspired and enabled the organization to succeed in carrying out its purpose for well over a century, said Jakob Schwartzenberg, a junior from Amarillo who is studying civil engineering and is the incoming president of the Singing Cadets.

“At age 130, the Singing Cadets are the second oldest student organization at Texas A&M, just behind the Corps of Cadets,” he said. “Our group has been an integral part of Family Weekend every year since its creation. We hope you will join us to hear a wide variety of music that caters to everyone.”

Tickets are $10 through the MSC Box Office. For additional information, contact the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234.

Courtesy of Texas A&M University Division of Student Affairs