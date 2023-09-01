Texas A&M alum serves with U.S. Navy helicopter squadron supporting maritime missions around the globe

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Waite,Navy Office of Community Outreach Brendon Gould

Lt. Brendan Gould, a Texas A&M alum, serves with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The squadron’s primary mission is to conduct sea control operations in open-ocean and coastal environments. This includes hunting for submarines, searching for surface targets over the horizon and conducting search and rescue operations.

Gould, a 2017 Texas A&M graduate with a Bachelor's of Science in Economics, joined the Navy five years ago.

“I’ve always wanted to join the military and joined the Navy because I wanted to go where the best pilots were,” said Gould. "The reason why I wanted to join the military is because both my grandfather served along with many more family members."

Today, Gould serves with the helicopter squadron that flies the U.S. Navy’s MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. The MH-60R is a twin-engine helicopter used for anti-submarine warfare, search and rescue, drug interdiction, anti-ship warfare, cargo lift, and special operations.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as "The First Six," earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

"Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."

As a member of the Navy, Gould is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is important to national defense because it is our power projection and how we keep ourselves safe from those that may want to harm us,” said Gould.

Gould has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I'm most proud of being able to swear my wife into the Navy,” said Gould. “She is a Navy medical student at Uniformed Services University. I am proud of that because I got to help induct someone I love into naval service.”

As Gould and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means I get to work with an amazing group of people on an impactful mission while having the ability to travel the world,” said Gould.

Gould is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my parents, Steve and Jennifer, for my work ethic and for giving me my sense of humor,” added Gould. “I would also like to thank my wife, Hannah, for supporting me throughout our relationship.”

Courtesy of Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel, Navy Office of Community Outreach