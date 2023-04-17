Texas A&M announces 2023-24 Parent of the Year

Texas A&M University is pleased to announce Melissa Wilkinson as the 2023-24 Parent of the Year.

Wilkinson, who was nominated by her daughter, Gabriella Romano ’24, first heard about the nomination while picking up art for her daughter in the J. Wayne Stark Gallery on campus.

Romano, who is studying abroad in Scotland this semester, joined a surprise announcement via Zoom to share the news with her mom. Wilkinson’s initial reaction was disbelief. “The disbelief was soon followed by tears as I realized that Gabby was on a video call telling me all I meant to her,” she said.

In her nomination, Gabriella describes her mother as embodying all the Aggie Core Values but especially excellence and selfless service.

“My mother embodies these values through her work with my older brother and others with disabilities,” she said. “My brother was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum and my mother works tirelessly every day to help him with motor skills and speech therapy.”

This selfless service and dedication to excellence carried over to Wilkinson’s job working with high school students with disabilities. As the transition coordinator for College Station Independent School District, Wilkinson works to determine students’ interests and academic abilities and connects them with options, whether that be college, the workforce, or long-term care solutions.

She works with over 800 students with disabilities in the district to help them transition to life after high school. Many of the students she assists want to attend Texas A&M, and she works to connect students directly with the university’s Disability Resource Center to ensure they are set up for success.

Wilkinson said she loves Texas A&M and the traditions and values that define the university. “I look forward to taking part in any and all of the events that bring Aggies together,” she said.

Wilkinson transitions as Parent of the Year as Raye Leigh ’91 and Jonathan Stone ’90 conclude their term as 2022-2023 Parents of the Year. Texas A&M will acknowledge and celebrate the Stone’s service during this Family Weekend on Saturday as they pass the honor to Wilkinson.

Parents of the Year

Every year Texas A&M students can nominate their parents and family members to represent the university as Parent(s) of the Year. Members of the Aggie Parent and Family Ambassadors, a sponsored student organization a part of the New Student and Family Programs office, select the winners based on their character and embodiment of the Texas A&M Core Values of Excellence, Integrity, Leadership, Loyalty, Respect and Selfless Service.

Courtesy of Texas A&M Today