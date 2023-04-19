Texas A&M Campus Muster Ceremony to be held Friday, April 21

Texas A&M University's annual Muster, a solemn tradition honoring Aggies who have passed away since the previous year's ceremony, will take place at more than 250 locations worldwide on Friday, April 21. The largest Muster will be held in Texas A&M’s Reed Arena at 7 p.m.

Doors to Reed Arena will open at 5 p.m. with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. The doors to the arena will close at 7:30 p.m.

The Aggie Muster Committee announced Tyson Voelkel '96 as the keynote speaker for the 2023 Campus Muster ceremony. Voelkel, the president and CEO of the Texas A&M Foundation, manages the university's nearly $3 billion endowment and leads fundraising efforts for Aggie values, student success, research and campus capital projects.

Muster activities will kick off with a 7 a.m. flag-raising ceremony and Corps of Cadets formation in front of the Academic Building, followed by the annual Camaraderie Barbecue from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the Grand Lawn in Aggie Park. The barbecue, which is free for students, faculty, staff and community members while supplies last, is also a time of celebration for Texas A&M’s 50th reunion class. The entertainment line-up includes the Barn Dogs, Aggie Wranglers, Yell Leaders and Reveille X.

The Reflections Display, a living memorial featuring letters, pictures and personal items of significance belonging to the Aggies on the roll call, will be exhibited in the Memorial Student Center Flag Room during normal operational hours April 14-20 and until 12 p.m. on Muster Day, April 21.

At Muster ceremonies worldwide, speakers will be followed by the "Roll Call for The Absent." As the names of Aggies who have passed away in the past year are read, family members or friends will respond with "Here" and light a candle in honor of their loved ones.

For more information on Muster, including the "Roll Call For The Absent" and off-campus Muster sites, visit The Association of Former Students' website. Additional information about Voelkel, the Campus Muster ceremony and related events can be found at muster.tamu.edu.

Courtesy of Brie Pampell, for Texas A&M University Division of Student Affairs