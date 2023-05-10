Texas A&M License Plate Program raises most ever for scholarships with addition of Reveille design

Scholarship funds raised through sales of Texas A&M University specialty license plates reached an all-time high with last summer’s addition of a plate featuring the school’s mascot Reveille.

The university reports more than $211,000 in scholarship funds raised since the Reveille design was unveiled, up five percent from the previous year and the most successful year ever for the program. A portion of every sale benefits Texas A&M and scholarships.

“The passion and loyalty Aggies have for Texas A&M is unmatched,” said Kyle Pope, the university’s director of Collegiate Licensing and Brand Development. “We love seeing more Aggie plates on the roads than any other school or team, especially when we know that every plate sold is helping support current students through scholarships.”

The first-ever design featuring the beloved collie dog is maroon and offered exclusively through the state-designated My Plates program.

“Ever since My Plates launched the official Texas A&M license plate in 2009, it’s not only been the number one selling collegiate plate, but also the number one selling trademark-branded plate in the state of Texas, outselling all others,” said Steve Farrar CEO of My Plates. “My Plates now offers three official Texas A&M branded license plates, offering Aggies a great selection when it comes to supporting their university.”

Last August, the maroon mascot plate was added to the university’s previous design options that featured the university logo in either black or maroon.

Texas A&M outsells all other specialty plates on Texas roads, including all other universities, the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and San Antonio Spurs. A&M has held the top spot in number of college/sports plates sold since the My Plates program launched.

For more information about Aggie Plates, or to order yours, visit aggieplates.tamu.edu.

Courtesy of Texas A&M University Division of Marketing & Communications