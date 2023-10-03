Texas A&M ranked no. 1 university in the state by Wall Street Journal

Texas A&M University is one of the top institutions of higher education in the country, according to rankings recently published by The Wall Street Journal.

Texas A&M was ranked first in the Lone Star State and sixth in the nation among all public universities in the 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. rankings published by The Journal in collaboration with College Pulse and Statista. Overall, Texas A&M was ranked 38th in the nation. All but one university in the top 20 are private colleges.

In Texas, A&M was followed by Rice University, which ranked 64th nationally; The University of Texas at Austin, which finished at 118 nationally; University of St. Thomas, at 158 nationally; and Southern Methodist University, at 175 on the national list.

“This achievement solidifies what we already know; Texas A&M is a great university. To be named the top university in the state of Texas and among the top public universities in the nation is a reflection of the high-quality and exceptional education Aggies receive from our world-class faculty,” said Gen. (Ret.) Mark A. Welsh III, interim president. “It’s also a testament to our commitment to graduating students on time so that they can go on to do remarkable work in their chosen careers and positively impact their communities, the state, our nation and the world.”

The rankings have been published since 2016, with this year’s list of the top 400 universities incorporating new methodology “not simply measuring their students’ success but focusing on the contribution the college makes to that success,” according to an article posted alongside the rankings. The rankings “emphasize how much a college improves its students’ chances of graduating on time, and how much it boots the salaries they earn after graduation.”

The rankings are based on a formula of student outcomes, the learning environment and diversity. Student outcomes are calculated through an analysis of graduation rates, graduation salaries and cost of attendance. The learning environment of each university is based on student surveys that include views on quality of learning opportunities, career preparation, satisfaction with facilities and an overall score. The measure of diversity is calculated using metrics for racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds, as well as disability status of students and faculty.

Texas A&M was 14th in Texas for social mobility, a ranking of universities that considers the proportion of students coming from lower-income families.

Additionally, Texas A&M was ranked first in the state and 62nd nationally for its impact on graduates’ salaries as it relates to the cost of attendance.

