Texas A&M shares new rules for tailgating head of season opener

Next week, parking lots and grassy areas surrounding Kyle Field are teeming with football fans as the Texas A&M home opener kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 against Sam Houston State University.

Enthusiasm tied to the new season not only centers around the Aggies having the nation’s top recruiting class, but the grand opening of Aggie Park.

Following more than two years of construction, the park – located across the street from Kyle Field between Houston and Throckmorton streets – will host its first official event Friday, Sept. 2, the night before the game: Robert Earl Keen ’78 live in concert. Other Aggie musicians will also perform, including current students.

Texas A&M wants to make certain those planning on tailgating know the updated rules since the park’s major overhaul allows for more tailgating space than ever before. A few policies for no-cost tailgating in Aggie Park include:

Individuals may reserve only up to two (2) free 15-by-15 plots per game.

Patrons can’t book more than one game at a time, as reservations do not carry over.

Fans must tailgate in the spots they are assigned.

Selling a free space that was reserved is prohibited and will result in the loss of tailgating privileges.

A complete list of regulations is listed on the site-specific rules tab of the Aggie Park tailgating page.

Both free and paid tailgating will require making reservations through A&M’s vendor, REVELxp. This change is expected to make it more convenient for fans, while offering out-of-town Aggies equal access to choice spots.

REVELxp will handle reservations for both paid and free options toward the bottom of this tailgating guidance page. The timeline for the booking process is different depending on which of the two tailgating options is selected.

Free tailgating: The virtual land rush reservation process will start at 6 p.m. on the Sunday prior to each home game. For instance, for the first game against Sam Houston Sept. 3, the process opens at 6 p.m. Aug. 28.

Paid tailgating: Reservations for paid spots can be booked for the entire football season or select dates. The remainder of tailgating space is for those paying REVELxp for a turn-key experience with a range of full-service options, including ice coolers, tables, chairs, linens and more. Direct questions and feedback to 979-775-1700.

The old land rush process will continue for tailgating around Reed Arena and other campus locations. The guidelines for all tailgating are detailed online with 21 general rules.

Most of the tailgating space at Aggie Park is designated for free access. Those areas are detailed in an online map and include War Hymn Lawn, War Hymn Plaza, Post Oak Grove and Throckmorton Lawn. Throckmorton, a late addition, will not be available until the first Southeastern Conference game at Kyle Field this fall, Oct. 29, against University of Mississippi.

Vice President for Student Affairs BG Joe E. Ramirez Jr. said the university is thrilled to welcome students, staff and faculty back to campus for the 2022-23 school year.

“Aggie Park will offer a one-of-a-kind experience for all who partake, and we are very excited for all to enjoy that experience throughout the school year,” Ramirez said. “We especially look forward to seeing the Aggie faithful enjoying expanded tailgating in Aggie Park during football season. Welcome back to Aggieland, and welcome back to one of the nicest destinations on campus: Aggie Park!”

