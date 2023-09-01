Texas A&M sophomore takes home $5,000 from Aggieland Credit Union Tuition Takedown Giveaway

Bianca Lasagna-Coloma

Bianca Lasagna-Coloma, a Texas A&M sophomore, took home $5,000 from the Aggieland Credit Union’s sixth annual Tuition Takedown Giveaway sweepstakes.

The Bioenvironmental Science major from plans to use the money toward her fall tuition and to establish an emergency savings fund.

More than 1,200 full-time Aggie students who are also members of Aggieland Credit Union received entries into this year’s sweepstakes. Any qualifying member of the credit union, or its parent, Greater Texas Credit Union, automatically received an entry each time they used their Aggieland debit card. The sweepstakes generated more than 235,000 entries during the promotion period.

“Winning this contest lifts a big weight of financial stress off my chest,” said Coloma. “I’ve been an Aggieland Credit Union member for years and winning this contest means the world to me.”

Coloma added, “I’ve always had a great experience with Aggieland, but this is even better, because now I won’t have to go into debt to cover my tuition.”

Coloma is part of the class of 2026 and hopes to work in animal rehabilitation or water ecology conservation after she graduates.

“We created this sweepstakes just so we could help students like Bianca,” said Tina Muth, Assistant Vice President at Aggieland Credit Union. “We love that we have been able to support Aggies this way for six years.”

About Aggieland Credit Union

Aggieland Credit Union was founded in 1985 by Aggies as a financial cooperative to support fellow Aggies and their families. The credit union is now a subsidiary of Austin-based Greater Texas Credit Union and emphasizes community stewardship, charitable giving, and employee volunteerism. Together with Greater Texas, Aggieland Credit Union offers a wide variety of consumer-oriented banking services to its 80,000 members across the state of Texas. The combined credit union has locations in Bryan-College Station, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Edinburg, and the Dallas-Fort Worth market with assets of nearly $1 billion.

Courtesy of Aggieland Credit Union