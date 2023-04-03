Texas A&M squaring off with SEC rivals to collect the most food donations

The 12th Can, Texas A&M University’s on-campus, student-led food pantry, is taking on rival SEC Universities during SEC Food Fight 2023, running through Thursday, April 13.

SEC Food Fight is a donation drive in collaboration with university pantries across the Southeastern Conference to combat food insecurity and support campus community members in need. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Initially established by Auburn University, SEC Food Fight was created for pantries within the Southeastern Conference experiencing an increased need for food assistance and a decline in support following the COVID-19 pandemic. The 12th Can will participate in this year’s SEC Food Fight for the first time for its third annual friendly competition.

The 12th Can’s Executive Director Brooke White ’23, said, “The 12th Can has seen a dramatic increase in the need for food assistance. In the fall of 2022, our pantry served the most clients in one semester since being established almost 10 years ago.

“We have had a difficult time keeping up with the increased need and keeping food on our shelves during pantry openings,” she continued. “We hope this year’s SEC Food Fight campaign will bring awareness to the prevalent issue of food insecurity on campus and encourage Aggies to support a vital resource available to Texas A&M university students, faculty and staff. Support from SEC Food Fight will equip The 12th Can with the resources and support to keep up with the growing need. Although every university pantry wins this competition because we rally resources and raise awareness, we hope to take first place. We cannot wait to BTHO SEC Food Fight and BTHO Hunger!”

For every individually packaged food, hygiene item or dollar, one point will be added to The 12th Can’s total. The ultimate goal is to bring awareness to campus food insecurity and rally resources for the on-campus food pantry. All contributions will benefit Aggie students, faculty and staff.

Donors may visit one of The 12th Can’s several donation locations across campus to contribute to the SEC Food Fight campaign. Donors will neatly leave their items inside the collection bin. Monetary donations can be made at tx.ag/SECFoodFight.

Donation Collection Locations:

The 12th Can : located at 330 Agronomy Road at the end of the lobby.

: located at 330 Agronomy Road at the end of the lobby. The Association of Former Students: located in the West Gallery adjacent to Flores Hall (unavailable on Thursday, April 13, due to Ring Day).

located in the West Gallery adjacent to Flores Hall (unavailable on Thursday, April 13, due to Ring Day). John J. Koldus Building: located inside the SGA suite, room 126.

Follow @The12thCanTAMU on social media to learn more about the winner of the competition on Friday, April 14, and to keep up with pantry operations. Contact 12thcan.director@gmail.com with any questions.

Courtesy of the 12th Can at Texas A&M University