Texas A&M To award 11,900 Degrees at May Commencements

Texas A&M University will award approximately 11,900 degrees to spring graduates at 17 ceremonies, with eight graduations on the main campus and nine ceremonies at other locations or professional schools. Graduations will be held for undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students.

“We are excited to send this class of Aggie graduates out into the world to rise and meet their next challenge,” said Dr. Alan Sams, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs. “They have persisted through the rigors and challenges of earning their degree from a truly world-class university with the support of our faculty and staff. We congratulate them, their families and their friends.”

Graduates will have their names called and walk the stage, then return to their seats. Diplomas will be mailed after the ceremony. Diploma tubes will be provided at the ceremonies for photographs.

School officials note commencements are a celebration of each student’s accomplishments, and every effort is made to ensure safety, security and decorum of a public event befitting their success. Guests are encouraged to refrain from disruptive behaviors, which may negatively impact this special moment for students and their families. Clear bags are required at all commencement ceremonies at Reed Arena.

The eight main-campus ceremonies will be televised live by KAMU-TV and livestreamed via the KAMU website at kamu.tamu.edu.

Here are the details for each graduation:

Texas A&M University

Undergraduate Commencements

Thursday, May 11

College Station:

9 a.m. Reed Arena

​Undergraduates in Agriculture and Life Sciences; includes all University Studies – USAL majors

Undergraduates in Bush School of Government and Public Service

2 p.m. Reed Arena

​Undergraduates in Arts and Sciences

Departments: College of Arts and Sciences (Majors: Biomedical Sciences, Environmental Studies, Neuroscience, University Studies); Anthropology; Atmospheric Sciences; Biology; Chemistry; Economics; Geography; Geology and Geophysics; Mathematics; Oceanography; Physics and Astronomy; Sociology; and Statistics

7 p.m. Reed Arena

​Undergraduates in Arts and Sciences

Departments: Communication and Journalism; English; Global Languages and Cultures; History; Philosophy and Humanities; and Psychological and Brain Sciences

Undergraduates in Education and Human Development; includes all University Studies – USEH majors

Thursday, May 11

Texas A&M University at Qatar

8 p.m. Qatar National Convention Center — Doha, Qatar

Graduate and Undergraduate degrees

Friday, May 12

College Station:

9 a.m. Reed Arena

​Undergraduates in Mays Business School; includes all University Studies – USBU majors

Undergraduates in Nursing

Undergraduates in Public Health

2 p.m. Reed Arena*

​Undergraduates in Architecture; includes all University Studies – USAR majors

Undergraduates in Engineering

Departments: Aerospace Engineering; Biomedical Engineering; Civil and Environmental Engineering; Engineering Technology and Industrial Distribution; Materials Science and Engineering; Multidisciplinary Engineering; and Nuclear Engineering

*Includes military commissioning ceremony

7 p.m. Reed Arena

​Undergraduates in Engineering

Departments: Biological and Agricultural Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Computer Science and Engineering; Electrical and Computer Engineering; Industrial and Systems Engineering; Mechanical Engineering; Ocean Engineering; and Petroleum Engineering

Undergraduates in Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts

Friday, May 12

Texas A&M University at Galveston:

2 p.m. Aggie Special Event Center — Galveston, Texas

Graduate and Undergraduate degrees: Coastal Environmental Science and Society, Oceanography, Marine and Coastal Management and Science, Marine Biology, Marine Fisheries, Marine Resources Management, Marine Sciences, University Studies – Oceans and One Health

6 p.m. Aggie Special Event Center — Galveston, Texas

Graduate and Undergraduate degrees: Marine Engineering Technology, Marine Transportation, Maritime Business Administration, Maritime Business Administration and Logistics, Maritime Studies, Ocean Engineering, University Studies – Marine Environmental Law and Policy, University Studies – Tourism and Coastal Community Development

Saturday, May 13

Master’s and Doctoral Degree Commencement and Hooding Ceremony

9 a.m. Reed Arena

Graduate and Professional School

Agriculture and Life Sciences

Education and Human Development

Engineering

Nursing

Public Health

2 p.m. Reed Arena

Graduate and Professional School

Architecture

Arts and Sciences

Bush School of Government and Public Service

Mays Business School

Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts

Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Texas A&M University Individual School Ceremonies:

School of Law, Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts – Mansfield, Texas

Professional degrees and Graduates in the School of Law (graduated Saturday, May 6)

School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Rudder Auditorium – College Station

Wednesday, May 10, 2 p.m.

Professional degrees in the School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Irma Lerma Rangel School of Pharmacy, Rudder Auditorium – College Station

Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.

Professional degrees in the Irma Lerma Rangel School of Pharmacy

Inaugural Graduation for Texas A&M School of Engineering Medicine – Houston

This commencement celebrates the graduation of the world’s first class of 22 physicianeers.

Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m.

The Westin Hotel

Fifth Floor Ballroom

1709 Dryden Rd.

Houston, TX 77030

School of Medicine, Rudder Auditorium – College Station

Saturday, May 20, 3 p.m.

Professional degrees and Graduates in the School of Medicine

School of Dentistry, AT&T Performing Arts Center – Dallas

Friday, May 26, 11 a.m.

Professional degrees, Graduates and Undergraduates in the School of Dentistry

Courtesy of Texas A&M Today