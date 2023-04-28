Texas A&M to host ‘The College Tour’ watch party on May 1

Texas A&M University is celebrating its recent appearance on the Amazon Prime Video series “The College Tour” with a public screening and premiere party at Brookshire Brothers’ Stage 12 on May 1 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The hour-long episode, which is available to watch now at thecollegetour.com, explores traditions, academics and student life at the nation’s largest public university through the eyes of 20 A&M students. Monday’s premiere will give the A&M community a chance to recognize those students and their stories, said Kelli Hollinger, director of visitor experience for Texas A&M’s Undergraduate Recruitment and Outreach office. The event will also include appearances by the Aggie Yell Leaders and Texas A&M mascot Reveille X.

“It’s going to be a fun environment with time to mix and mingle, grab some popcorn and learn more about our celebrity students,” Hollinger said. “By hearing experiences from many different students from many different walks of life, the episode will make you proud to be an Aggie.”

Susan Ballabina, Texas A&M’s chief external affairs officer and senior vice president for academic and strategic collaborations, said the diverse group of interviewees provided an excellent cross-section of A&M’s student body, representing a large swath of the university’s colleges and schools, as well as its many avenues for student involvement.

“The Aggies featured in this episode highlight the vast opportunities and resources available at Texas A&M,” Ballabina said. “Their stories allow former students to connect with their shared experiences and prospective students to dream about their future at the university.”

The episode will also highlight many of Texas A&M’s most iconic locations and programs, giving prospective students an inside look at the everyday Aggie experience. It will be free to watch on Amazon in late May.

“The College Tour platform features a unique array of colleges and universities worldwide,” said Barbara Mendoza, senior associate vice president of marketing and communications. “With streaming available on their website and Amazon Prime Video, high school students anywhere can use it as a college exploration resource. We saw this as an opportunity to highlight Texas A&M on a global scale.”

Hollinger said she expects current students will be excited to cheer on their friends and classmates who represented Texas A&M on the show. Those featured in the episode are as follows:

Parker Wagner, a mechanical engineer senior from Austin, Texas

Kaiya Burden, an engineering freshman from Houston, Texas

Grayson Winchester, a business honors senior from Fort Worth, Texas

Kaitlyn Harris, a global arts, planning, design, and construction senior from College Station, Texas

Javier Lopez, a mechanical engineering senior from Monterrey, Mexico

Sima Dib, a biomedical engineering sophomore from Beirut, Lebanon

Harrison Wissel-Littmann, an industrial and systems engineering senior from San Antonio, Texas

London Marchman, a university studies biomedical sciences senior from Fort Worth, Texas

Lauren Gudalis, a sport management senior from Lexington, Kentucky

Isaiah Thomas, a business honors and finance junior from Houston, Texas

Reham Selim, an industrial distribution senior from Houston, Texas

Kenner Taylor, a business honors and finance senior from Houston, Texas

Lindsay Dominguez, a biomedical sciences junior from Rhome, Texas

Jacob Mathiasmeier, a business honors senior from Katy, Texas

Kenya Rodriguez, a recreation, park and tourism sciences junior from Harlingen, Texas

Zoe Leung, a forensic and investigative sciences sophomore from Long Island, New York

Kim Nguyen, a management senior from Houston, Texas

DeVante Love, a performance studies graduate student from Sacramento, California

Sarisha Mendoza, an allied health junior from McAllen, Texas

Chandlier R. Richmond, an industrial and systems engineering junior from Mansfield, Texas

The screening and premiere party are free and open to the public. Brookshire Brothers and its Stage 12 venue are located at 455 George Bush Dr. West in College Station, directly across from E.B. Cushing Stadium. Guests are encouraged to RSVP at tx.ag/TheCollegeTourPremiere.

Courtesy of Texas A&M University Division of Marketing and Communications