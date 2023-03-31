Texas A&M to welcome Jenny Slate to campus for April 20 screening

MSC Aggie Cinema welcomes Jenny Slate to the campus of Texas A&M University on Thursday, April 20 for a screening of the Oscar-nominated animated film, “Marcell the Shell with Shoes On.”

The stop-motion film, based off the 2010 original series of the same name, focuses on Marcel and his adventures as he seeks to find fellow survivors and long-lost family members after his community of shells is ravaged by a mysterious tragedy.

Slate, co-writer, producer and voice of Marcel, will take part in a moderated discussion after the screening. Moderated by Patrick Sullivan, lecturer and program director of the film studies minor in the Texas A&M School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts, the discussion will focus on Slate’s experiences in her comedy, writing and professional roles.

MSC Aggie Cinema member Connor Martin ’26 encourages members of the campus and local community to attend to hear one-on-one from an industry insider.

“This is a rare opportunity for those interested in film, social media work or any type of digital communications,” he said. “This is an in-person discussion with a professional within the entertainment industry who can provide valuable advice for those pursuing a career in arts and entertainment.”

Committee member Aniket Mohapatra said MSC Aggie Cinema chose to screen this film because Slate has created an experience about those looking and longing for community.

“This film is hilarious, creative and so heartwarming,” she said. “'It really drives home the importance of belonging.”

Slate’s breakout role came by way of her leading performance in Obvious Child, for which she won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy. She was featured in Dan Kwan’s 2022 Academy Award winning film, Everything Everywhere All at Once for A24, opposite Michelle Yeoh. Her additional feature credits include Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks, Ruben Fleischer’s Venom, Marc Webb’s Gifted and Drew Pearce’s Hotel Artemis. She is also well known for voicing characters on popular films and television shows, including The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, The Secret Life of Pets, Adventure Time, Despicable Me, The Lego Batman Movie, Zootopia and The Lorax.

The screening begins at 6 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase from the MSC Box Office.

Courtesy of Jamie Arrexi, Texas A&M University Division of Student Affairs