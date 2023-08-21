Texas A&M University acquires Charlotte Sharp Children's Center

Today, Texas A&M University announced it is now owner and operator of the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center. As part of the Division of Academic and Strategic Collaborations, the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center (CSCC) is the second child care center under the university’s purview.

“The Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center is a special place here in Bryan-College Station, and I look forward to seeing the center thrive as part of our great university,” said Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. “Today, we’ve further strengthened the university-community connection, and I’m just thrilled for this very special school.”

Texas A&M University will continue serving families that are already part of CSCC and has spaces open to serve more families regardless of their affiliation with the university. Texas A&M offered all current staff members continued employment and is hiring additional positions as well.

Earlier this year, Texas A&M University launched the Institute for Early Childhood Development & Education, the most comprehensive institute of its kind in the state, involving faculty, students, centers and clinics across the campus and state. This institute will collaborate with both the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center and the Becky Gates Children’s Center (BGCC) to provide students in the Texas A&M School of Education & Human Development (SEHD) with a real-world demonstration and training ground, while providing children at these centers with access to the latest in early childhood education best practices.

“Early childhood education is critically important in our community and throughout our state,” said Texas A&M University Interim President Mark A. Welsh III. “Through the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center and our existing Becky Gates Children’s Center, along with our Institute for Early Childhood Development & Education, we will elevate and support this work in a meaningful way, benefitting not only the Bryan-College Station community, but also children and families around the state and country.”

Vicki Gibson, prior owner and director of CSCC, will be joining the Texas A&M University School of Education & Human Development faculty. Erica Ritter, who has more than 26 years of experience in child care services and has served as director of the Becky Gates Children’s Center since 2017, will serve as interim director of CSCC until a permanent director is hired. Debbie Almand, assistant director of BGCC, will serve as interim director of BGCC during that time. These interim appointments will ensure continuity of operations and high-quality care for families at both facilities, while allowing Texas A&M ample time to find a director for the CSCC.

“As we welcome all the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center families into our Aggie family, we are committed to ensuring top-notch care,” said Susan Ballabina, chief external affairs officer and senior vice president of academic and strategic collaborations, whose division will house the center. “We plan to take time to understand the current CSCC operations and only implement changes that enhance the staff and family experience.”

For information on available space at the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center, contact cscc@tamu.edu.

Courtesy of Texas A&M University