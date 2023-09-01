Texas A&M University kicks off Charitable Campaign and Volunteer Fair

Texas A&M University kicks off the State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC) on Sept. 1 alongside The Texas A&M University System with a goal of raising $520,000 for charities across the state. Additionally, the university has announced a Volunteer Opportunities Fair on Sept. 11 for all employees, students and community members to support volunteerism in the Brazos Valley.

“Our employees have many passions, and the State Employee Charitable Campaign is a time that we can give to those passions and increase our collective impact on the lives of people across the state,” said Texas A&M University Interim President Mark A. Welsh III. “At the same time, our Volunteer Opportunities Fair will connect our College Station employees and students with local volunteer opportunities. We are proud to support so many wonderful organizations doing important work in Texas through charitable contributions and volunteerism.

On Sept. 11, the National Day of Service, Texas A&M will host a Volunteer Opportunities Fair to connect College Station employees with Brazos Valley organizations to learn about local volunteer opportunities. The Volunteer Opportunities Fair, organized by the Student Government Association and Economic Development and Community Impact Department will take place at the Memorial Student Center Room 2406 from 2-6 p.m.

Over the past 29 years of the SECC, state, higher education and retired employees have contributed more than $205 million to charities, providing services that make our great state more resilient. Nearly 1,000 local and statewide charitable organizations participate in the SECC and work to ensure that all Texas neighborhoods and communities thrive. Employees can search a database of these charities to find the one that best fits their passion. The campaign runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.

“Coming together to raise money for our communities here locally and across the state is a privilege and honor for all of us at Texas A&M University,” said Susan Ballabina, chief external affairs officer, senior vice president of academic and strategic collaborations, and chair of the SECC Texas A&M University Campus Campaign. “Our ‘We Give’ theme this year celebrates our employees’ passion for giving to create positive change, and we’re looking forward to it being our biggest year of giving yet!”

Texas A&M offers employees four easy ways to give through the SECC:

Online payroll deduction through single sign-on (SSO)

Online credit card donation – one-time gift

Cash or check during campus events

Paper pledge form

The Texas State Employee Charitable Campaign (SECC) was created through legislation in 1993 to raise funds for charitable organizations throughout the state. Since 2013, university employees have raised over $2.8 million, which has contributed to over $4.4 million donated through The Texas A&M University System. Charities that participate in the program offer a range of services from feeding hungry children to providing service dogs for our veterans to supporting cancer survivors and so much more. Learn more and donate to the State Employee Charitable Campaign at www.tamus.edu/secc/. Stay connected at TAMUSECC on Facebook.

Information Courtesy of Texas A&M University