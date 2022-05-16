Texas A&M University named by Money as No. 1 public college In Texas

Texas A&M University is the Best Public College in Texas and the Best Value College in Texas, according to Money's 2022 Best Colleges ranking.

Texas A&M ranked No. 23 overall on the Best Public Colleges list and No. 27 overall in the Best Value category, as well as No. 13 in Best Colleges in the South – No. 2 in Texas after Rice University.

"We are thrilled to see this recognition," says Timothy P. Scott, Texas A&M's interim provost and executive vice president. "We take our land-grant mission very seriously. Affordability is key for all Texans to access higher education. We believe the quality of education our students receive is transformative for them and their families, as well as our state and nation.”

Money ranked 671 schools across the nation on 24 factors in three categories: quality of education, affordability, and outcomes.

Under quality of education, the magazine's editors calculated factors including average time to a degree, instructor access, and six-year graduation rate. Money reported A&M's six-year graduation rate at 82 percent and average time to a degree at 4.4 years.

For affordability, the ranking examined factors such as the net price of a degree, net price paid by students in different income brackets, and debt. Money reported A&M's estimated full price (2022-23) at $32,300, with 62 percent of students getting grants and an estimated price of $21,000 for students who receive aid. The average price for low-income students is $11,220 and median student debt is $18,265.

Factors in determining outcomes included early career earnings and economic mobility. For A&M graduates, early career earnings are $66,570 and 82 percent of grads earn more than people with only a high school diploma.

By Lesley Henton, Texas A&M University Division of Marketing & Communications