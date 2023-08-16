Texas A&M University's Howdy Week kicks off on August 17

Texas A&M University will welcome back thousands of Aggies from August 17 to 22 during Howdy Week.

Howdy Week, Aggieland’s Official Welcome, is a collaborative effort between campus and community partners to connect Aggies to a variety of activities, organizations and important resources.

“With over 100 Howdy Week events, our goal this year was to build a robust featured events schedule,” Olivia Elliot, associate coordinator of New Student and Family Programs in the Division of Student Affairs says. “Through campus and community partnerships, we added seven new featured events, including Explore Aggieland, to offer opportunities for students to explore their new environment.”

The six-day schedule will include 13 featured events:

Kick off the new school year at StuAct Block Party, featuring games, local food and student organizations like SGA, Maroon Out, and the Aggie Traditions organizations.

Watch the first soccer game of the year at Ellis Field. Texas A&M University Soccer will be playing Florida State.

Meet the members of the MSC committees to find the right involvement opportunity for you while enjoying live entertainment, door prizes, games and more.

Come learn about all the libraries have to offer. Free t-shirts and prizes while supplies last.

Join campus representatives to learn what Texas A&M has to offer while enjoying free ice cream, games, inflatables and giveaways.

The Multicultural Greek Council and the National Pan-Hellenic Council will be hosting their annual Meet the Greeks during Howdy Week.

The activities offered at Rec-A-Palooza will highlight different programs and services within the department, such as intramural sports, outdoor adventures, strength and conditioning, fitness and wellness, aquatics and sport clubs.

Join the Career Center for donuts and coffee to learn more about major and career exploration resources.

Come hang out with Maroon Out to get all your move-in needs. There will be free snacks, games and shirts.

Join the President’s Office for a picnic in Aggie Park to kick off the 2023-24 academic year.

MSC Aggie Cinema invites you to a fun-filled night with The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Join your classmates at The Association of Former Students for free food and an opportunity to try on a Class of 2027 Aggie Ring.

Calling the Class of 2027! Join New Student and Family Programs on Kyle Field to take your official class photo; wear the maroon class shirt you received at your NSC and bring your spirit.

Explore the full schedule of events for more information.

In addition, Aggie fans can come to Barnes & Noble in the MSC on Friday, Aug. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. for a celebration of “Champion Station,” the university’s newest location for official Texas A&M Champion gear. The Howdy Week event will be in front of Koldus with a live DJ, snacks and refreshments, a photobooth, and a chance to win free prizes and a free hoodie with purchase.

“We have succeeded in creating a robust six-day Howdy Week that works around residence hall move-in and the academic calendar to make Howdy Week available to as many students as possible,” Libby Daggers, director of New Student and Family Programs says. “We were also able to extend Howdy Week activities through the first week of classes with a scavenger hunt to welcome students and highlight different offices across campus.”

“Howdy Week helped me find my community on campus and showed me what it truly means to be an Aggie,” said Sydney Tipton, a senior from Humble, Texas.

“My favorite part of Howdy Week was going to Rec-A-Palooza,” Jaci Diviney, a sophomore from Krum, Texas says. “I had so much fun playing the games and learning about what the Rec had to offer!”

About Howdy Week

Texas A&M University New Student and Family Programs has hosted Howdy Week since its inception in 2000. It is a collaborative effort across campus to help connect Aggies to a wide array of activities, organizations and important information to jump-start their year in Aggieland.

Courtesy of Texas A&M Today