Texas A&M AgriLife to host Texas Commercial Egg Clinic on May 17 in Bryan

The seminar is designed for those engaged in the commercial production, marketing or distribution of eggs, as well as individuals or companies who provide products and services to the industry.

The cost is $75 for participants who register by May 10 at tx.ag/2023EggClinicRegistration. After that date, the cost is $100 online or onsite the day of the event. The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo Center, 5827 Leonard Road.

“This is an educational event for the commercial egg industry of Texas,” said Greg Archer, AgriLife Extension poultry specialist, Bryan-College Station. “The meeting consists of industry updates from governmental agencies and presentations on timely topics from experts in the field. The goal is to provide the egg industry with timely and relevant information to help and educate.”

Egg clinic topics and experts

The following are topics and speakers:

In Ovo Sexing of Chicks, Gosse Veniga, Ph.D., director of product excellence, Hendrix Genetics, North America.

Ventilation Shutdown for Mass Depopulation, Ken Anderson, Ph.D., professor and Extension poultry specialist, North Carolina State University, Raleigh.

Lighting for Layer Chickens, Gabrielle House, Ph.D., animal lighting specialist, Once/Signify, Plymouth, Minnesota.

FDA Egg Safety Activities and Inspectional Update, Jerry Ramirez, Ph.D., FDA Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, College Park, Maryland.

Crop/Feed Outlook 2023 and Beyond, AgriLife Extension speaker.

United Egg Producer Egg Industry Update, Oscar Garrison, senior vice president food safety regulatory affairs, United Egg Producers, Johns Creek, Georgia.

Avian Influenza Update, Andy Schwartz, DVM, Texas Animal Health Commission state veterinarian, Austin.

Courtesy of Texas A&M AgriLife