The Best Kept Secrets: Explore the best places Texas A&M University has to offer

It’s no secret that Texas A&M University has an enormous campus filled with plenty to explore. With all the hullabaloo of trying to get to class on time, it is easy to get lost in the shuffle and not fully appreciate your surroundings. Whether you are a new, current or former student just visiting, here is a short list of cool places you should definitely explore while in Aggieland.

Connect with Nature

Tucked away on West Campus, Leach Teaching Gardens is a seven-acre peaceful escape from the everyday hustle and bustle. Opening in June 2018, this gem is relatively new and offers beautiful sights for everyone to enjoy.

From their native plant series to the outdoor pavilion and the grape vineyards, Texas A&M Director of Visitor Experience Kelli Hollinger says it is a place you can revisit during each of the seasons to discover something new with the plants that are in bloom. The Leach Teaching Gardens is phase one of the 27-acre project known as The Gardens. Whether you are looking for the perfect Instagram spot or want to disconnect for a while, The Leach Teaching Gardens is a must see on campus.

Leach Teaching Gardens - On West Campus behind Agriculture and Life Sciences Building

Let Freedom Ring

For those who are true history buffs, this is a must see — but remember to look up, or you’ll miss it. The Academic Building, one of the most iconic buildings on the A&M campus, houses a piece of history unknown to many — a replica of the Liberty Bell. During WWII, thousands of Aggies fought on the frontlines, with hundreds of Aggies losing their lives. The governor of Texas at the time, Allen Shivers, said, “No one suffered more than the Aggies – so we will give it to them.”

Kelli says the other states received a replica of the Liberty Bell, but most chose to display them in their state capitol. “In recognition of Texas A&M’s selfless service and wartime sacrifices, Texas’s Liberty Bell replica was given to Aggieland," Kelli says.

Liberty Bell Replica - Academic Building

"A mind needs books like a sword needs a whetstone"

Located beside Evans Library, Cushing Memorial Library is an architectural beauty that houses unique collections, rare books, historical maps and university archives. Constructed in 1930, this building was the first on campus designed to be a library. This library offers exciting exhibits in the lobby, including several cases of George R.R. Martin’s sci-fi manuscripts and Game of Thrones sword replicas.

“This classic library will bring you back in time and inspire study as you are surrounded by the wood paneling, the ceiling details and the green domed table lamps,” Kelli says. “If anyone is seeking that very traditional scholarly environment, Cushing can absolutely provide it.”

Cushing Memorial Library behind Academic Plaza, near Evans Library

A Tribute to the Queen of Aggieland

Located directly outside of Kyle Field is the final resting place of A&M’s official mascot, Reveille. Recently adorned with a memorial statue in the spring of 2023, this little plot of grass is where all of the previous Reveilles are laid to rest and where their spirits can still watch the Fightin’ Texas Aggie football games. The gravesite even has a mini scoreboard so that previous Miss Revs can keep up with the score of all home games. There are currently eight Reveilles, including the original Reveille I, buried at the memorial. This is a must visit for those who are fans of the First Lady of Aggieland.

Reveille Memorial in front of Kyle Field in the Richardson Zone Plaza, across from the MSC

Take a Trip up to the Rooftop

On the third floor rooftop of the Mitchell Physics Building there is the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Garden. This was the first rooftop garden on campus and with it's 10,000 square feet of flowers and greenery, it is sure to brighten up any study session. In 2018, A&M’s second rooftop garden opened with the new Zachry Engineering Education Complex. These rooftop gardens, also called green roofs, offer students a place to escape the fluorescent lights and head outside to surround themselves with nature. “It’s amazing to be connected with nature and plants when you're in such STEM and tech-heavy spaces,” Kelli says. “It really ensures that we are giving students left and right brain spaces for them to be creative scholars.”

Green Roof Gardens

Mitchell Physics Building and Zachry Engineering Education Complex

Do it for Science

Located off the typical beaten path, the Eller Oceanography & Meteorology Building is 15 stories high, making it the tallest building on campus. The O&M building opened in 1973 and is home to the Departments of Oceanography, Atmospheric Sciences and Geography. In addition, the roof of the O&M building has a Doppler radar system which allows students and professors to track weather in the Brazos Valley. However, the O&M Observatory is not open to the public.

While this building is unique and professional, it has channels on the outside that go up the sides of the building that extend up to the top. It is said that if a person stands in one of those channels and claps, it will echo with a music like zing. But, please don't try this during class hours, as people are studying and doing research.

Eller Oceanography and Meteorology Building

Finding Furry Friends on Campus

Located on the side of the Biological Sciences Building and Heldenfels, tucked away in a corner, is a set of four little houses built to protect the stray campus cats and squirrels from the Texas elements. The inspiration for these cat houses came from a stray orange and white cat who students named Bisbee. Bisbee was known as the unofficial mascot of A&M until his passing in 2013. However, his memory still lives on through a mini memorial hidden in the grass in front of the Biological Sciences Building. While it may not seem like much to those passing by, this area is sure to bring a smile to the cat lovers on campus.

Cat Houses & Bisbee Memorial

Biological Sciences Building

Building a Legacy of Memories

A not-so-hidden gem on the campus, Aggie Park is one of the newest and biggest attractions and has quickly become very popular being compared to the equivalent of an outdoor version of the Memorial Student Center. Aggie Park opened to the public in September of 2022. Its 20 acres has something for everyone, including attractions like the Moore Family Creamery, a catch-and-release fishing pond, an outdoor amphitheater, places to hang hammocks and tailgating opportunities during football season.

Kelli says no visit to Aggieland is complete without a thorough exploration of Aggie Park. She says the park is an incredible space to connect former, future and current students.

Aggie Park across from Kyle Field