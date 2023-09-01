The Rivalry Returns: A look at the history of the Aggies, Longhorn battles on the football field

It’s official — the third longest rivalry in college football is returning to Kyle Field in 2024 when the Texas A&M Aggies will take on the University of Texas Longhorns, or t-sips as we Aggies like to call them.

In 2021, the SEC announced and approved the addition of two new teams, The University of Texas and The University of Oklahoma, to the conference by 2025. Earlier this year, Texas announced it would enter the conference one year early and thus fans can begin planning for the rivalry to resume in 2024.

The two teams have yet to meet since A&M left the Big 12 to join the SEC in 2012 and the Aggies are coming for the win. Will the Aggies come out with a win beginning a new streak in the series — if the War Hymn has anything to say, we are sure the Aggies will send them packing.

1894 — FRIENDLY FOES

For the first time, the Aggies and Longhorns met in Austin for a true Texas showdown to see who would take home the victory. Despite a good effort by the Aggies, the Longhorns took the first win of the series by 38-0 before the teams would meet again in 1898.

1909 — BURNING DESIRE

First beginning in 1909, the Aggies began hosting an on-campus bonfire, which in time would become a tradition ahead of the annual rivalry showcasing the Aggies “burning desire to beat the hell out of t.u.”. Though the exact date of the switch is unknown, according to Texas A&M Today, the representative bonfire was topped with an orange outhouse and old legend says if the Bonfire stayed standing till after midnight, the Aggies were set to win the game.

The Longhorns also began their own tradition, where they would burn red candles to “hex” the Aggies ahead of the big game.

1918 — GOODBYE TO TEXAS UNIVERSITY

Though many Aggies were called to serve during World War I, that didn’t stop the Aggie spirit! On the back of a letter from home, the now No. 1 rated college fight song, the Aggie War Hymn, found its existence as J.V. “Pinky” Wilson sat in a trench in France. According to Texas A&M, the song, first called “Goodbye to Texas University” was written from combining several Aggie Yells. The song saw the ever-popular second verse added in 1928.

1921 — ON THE AIRWAVES

Joining forces, representatives from both Texas A&M and Texas were the first to begin sports broadcasts in the state of Texas showcasing the first play-by-play action live. “It took six radio operators, special abbreviations, lots of equipment and Morse code, but amateur radio operators throughout the state of Texas could keep up with the gridiron action,” Texas A&M Today says. “Despite this historic broadcasting feat, neither team could claim a victory — the game ended in a scoreless tie.”

The same station Aggie students used is still in use today, best known as WTAW.

1999 — COMING TOGETHER

After the emotional Bonfire Collapse, the Aggies and Longhorns met on Kyle Field in what ultimately resulted in an upset over the then-No. 5 ranked Longhorns. To honor the fallen, the Longhorn band concluded their halftime performance with a tribute including “Amazing Grace” and “Taps” before the raising of an A&M flag to show their support.

2004 — LONE STAR SHOWDOWN

The State Farm Lone Star Showdown was created in 2004 to bring more attention to all sports at the collegiate level. Points were awarded to both schools for the win of a match-up in any intercollegiate sport for a total of 19 points available in a season. The match-up resulted in six titles for Texas and two for Texas A&M. The last matchup for the title was completed during the 2011-2012 season.

2006 — HITTING THE SHELVES

To honor the long-lasting rivalry, General Mills Wheaties produced a special edition cereal box which showcased the two school’s stadiums and helmets on respective sides of the box.

"There's no question that each school has made its distinctive mark in the world of college football by showcasing dedication, enthusiasm and pride, but together these two powerhouses have given rivalry a whole new meaning.”

— Wheaties Marketing Vice President Michele Meyer

2011 — TO BE CONTINUED...

The Aggies and Longhorns last met at Kyle Field on Thanksgiving Day in 2011 before Texas A&M would make the switch the following year to the SEC. The game was a close one with a mere two point win by the Longhorns.

2018 — ON CAPITOL HILL

Even policymakers in Texas have made the motion at some point or another to bring back the game to televisions across the nation with a bill proposed by GOP San Antonio Representative Lyle Larson in fall 2018, according to KTRK-TV ABC 13. The bill even garnered support from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, as reported by The Eagle but unfortunately that bill died in committee.

2019 — AND THE BALLOT SAYS

During the 2019 Texas A&M student body elections, students were polled to see if they were in favor of bringing the rivalry back as a non-conference game and a resounding 88.71% were in favor of bringing back the favorite football game. Students at the University of Texas were also polled, but in 2017, with 96.71 in favor, according to The Dallas Morning News.

2024 — THE RIVALRY RESUMES

For the first time in over 10 years, the Aggies and Longhorns will meet again in Kyle Field. With many fans excited for the return of the rivalry, many are expecting this to be a sold out venue as the Aggies saw varsity’s horns off.