Veteran Research Showcase to highlight the research efforts of Aggie Veterans

The Don and Ellie Knauss Veteran Resource and Support Center and Texas A&M University Libraries are hosting a Veteran Research Showcase to highlight the research efforts of Aggie student veterans. The showcase will run from March 31 to April 6.

In its inaugural year, the showcase will feature the work of nine Aggie veterans from multiple levels and disciplines. Participants were required to submit a research poster design, along with a brief video explanation of their research. Printing for the posters was covered by the libraries.

“Our Texas A&M student veterans bring so much to the university community in addition to their military experience. In the Veteran Research Showcase, we want to spotlight the outstanding academic contributions of student veterans,” said Sarah LeMire, an Army veteran and associate professor in the Department of English.

Showcase schedule

Live Presentations — March 31, noon to 2 p.m. (1st floor of Evans Library)

— March 31, noon to 2 p.m. (1st floor of Evans Library) Poster exhibition — April 3 & 4 (12th Man Hall of the MSC)

— April 3 & 4 (12th Man Hall of the MSC) Poster exhibition — April 5 & 6 (in respective colleges/schools)

The posters will contain a QR code for viewers to scan and watch the brief video presentations.

Attendees and viewers will be able to express their support for our Aggie veterans and their research by casting their vote. Voting is open to all those with an active NetID. The participant who receives the most votes will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Don Freeman, veteran center assistant director, said, “Aggie veterans bring such a unique set of views and skills to our campus. We are excited to see them integrate their experiences into their research. It’s been an honor to support the libraries in this initial showcase and we hope to see it grow in future years.”

For more information on the showcase, contact Sarah LeMire at slemire@tamu.edu.

Courtesy of Ashley Drake, Don & Ellie Knauss Veteran Resource & Support Center