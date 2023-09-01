Where the Grass is Greener: Texas A&M University’s turfgrass program provides research, internship opportunity for students

Though many people have encountered turfgrass, many do not know how much of a role it plays in the state of Texas and across the nation, but a Texas A&M University program has sought out to change just that.

From baseball diamonds to front yard landscaping, Texas A&M Turfgrass Science undergraduate students are put to the test when it comes to creating and maintaining turfgrass in different landscapes and under various conditions. Learning the sciences and techniques behind growth, development and maintenance, assistant professor Chase Straw says the program helps to develop the fundamental skills for a workforce that will soon take the entertainment industry by storm.

“The turfgrass program at Texas A&M is really a hidden gem and when most people find out we exist, it’s a conversation starter,” Chase says. “We are a very niche major within the Department of Soil & Crop Sciences and have about 30 students currently enrolled.”

Students in the program are exposed to a variety of topics through classes including agronomy to learn more about the physiology, weeds and pests associated with crops, business classes involving management to help run arenas and grounds as well as geography classes to learn more about how GPS and drones can help to influence the industry.

The program even incorporates site visits to take advantage of the outstanding facilities available in our area including Texas A&M sports fields and Pebble Creek Golf Course, Chase says. The students are also able to travel with their class to surrounding areas like Austin, Dallas or Houston to take a look at larger sports facilities that encompass their studies.

“We as a turfgrass team have worked to create relationships with facilities in town so our students can visit and get to know more about what we have here right in Bryan College Station,” Chase says. “I also make sure that I always do an out-of-town trip once a semester.”

During classes, students are also exposed to a state-of-the-art facility which provides opportunities for students to see over 10 acres of various turfgrass set-ups to further their knowledge of the industry.

“We have twenty-five 5,000 square foot rectangle areas and within each one is a different scenario — for example it could be a collegiate sports field, golf course or putting green and we even have multiple home scenarios set up,” Chase says. “The cool thing about it is we generally have a handful of student workers who help us maintain the land."

Beyond the classroom, the program has helped send these Texas students across the globe at various internship opportunities through sporting venues and events. Many students in the program have gotten to experience things including working at championship games and tournaments, Chase says.

“We have put out several turfgrass students who have gone almost anywhere they want to go — and that's not only within the country, but also across the world,” Chase says. “We had one at the Los Angeles Country Club this past summer where the U.S. Open Golf Championship was, we had one at Pebble Beach where the Women's U.S. Open Golf Championship was and then we had them scattered all over Texas as well.”

The program also emphasizes research opportunities in which professors allow students to get involved and assist professors as they work to develop new strategies for breeding grasses and investigate tolerance for foot traffic, irrigation and pesticides, among many other aspects.

“We have two research facilities — one in College Station and one in Dallas,” Chase says. “We have a breeder in Dallas, who will help us to deliver a lot of our Augustinegrasses and zoysiagrasses. Here in College Station, I focus on sports’ field traffic tolerance, while I have a colleague who studies the whole environmental component of turfgrass.”

Students involved in the turfgrass program also have the opportunity to join the Aggie Turf Club, which is a student organization dedicated to offering professional opportunities including guest speakers and development classes. This year, the group is planning to fundraise and promote the turfgrass program through painting Texas A&M logos on yards across Bryan and College Station. Two color variants of maroon and white are available with two size options; to sign up to get your logo painted, email cstraw@tamu.edu.

“Our students are currently working on developing sizing and price options so be on the lookout for more about that soon,” Chase says. “It’s a great opportunity to promote what we can do and have a lot of fun while doing so.”

As the program continues to develop and grow, Chase says it’s important to remember that turfgrass affects us all from our own lawns and parks to when we head out to the ballpark or golf course.

“It’s important to remember how much goes into maintaining these large entertainment facilities that we all enjoy,” Chase says. “The turfgrass program prepares students who will go on to be what you know as a groundskeeper, but it’s so much more than that — from mowing patterns to irrigation, fertilization and pest control, this job is truly a science.”

The Texas A&M University Turfgrass Science Program is available for undergraduate students through the Department of Soil & Crop Sciences. To learn more about the program, visit aggieturf.tamu.edu.