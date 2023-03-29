The Brook & The Bluff To Perform At Aggie Park On Saturday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, March 21, 2023 — The Brook & The Bluff is the latest headlining act of the Spring Concert Series at Texas A&M University’s Aggie Park this Saturday (March 25). Organized by MSC Town Hall, in collaboration with the Office of the President, the Spring Concert Series is designed to raise awareness of arts through free live entertainment for the campus and local community.

“The Spring Concert Series is a great opportunity for students to see all the planning and hard work that goes into programming live events,” said Noah Beyer, large events and concert series co-executive for MSC Town Hall. “I’m so excited to bring an act such as The Brook & The Bluff to campus and see how each performance of the series continues to grow.”

With more than 70 years of programming live entertainment, MSC Town Hall continues to provide innovative learning opportunities by providing a home for students who are passionate about the arts.

“Our purpose is to bring live entertainment to campus,” said Doug Sweet, program advisor for MSC Town Hall. “We encourage student development by facilitating events such as the Spring Concert Series, providing students the opportunity to focus their creativity and passion into a real-world setting.”

Katrina Roberts, chair of MSC Town Hall, said she’s excited to see how students’ efforts have paid off. “I’m looking forward to seeing the turnout for this event that our students have worked so hard to plan and host,” she said.

Sofia Mora, large events and concert series co-executive for MSC Town Hall, agrees. She credits the MSC’s unique student-staff partnership as a driving force behind their success.

“It’s been very rewarding to see the progress that this concert series has made and I’m really excited to see more acts like The Brook & The Bluff come to our campus,” she said. “Learning about what it takes to plan, promote and present a series of this nature has been challenging. However, the experience provided by the MSC has really focused our efforts into bringing bigger and more notable names to campus.”

The performance begins at 7 p.m. at the Wood Stage in Aggie Park. The concert is free and open to the public.

The final performance of the Spring Concert Series will be April 14. For information about the final concert, follow MSC Town Hall on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Courtesy of Jamie Arrexi, Texas A&M University Division of Student Affairs