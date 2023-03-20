The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station announces: OKLAHOMA, the second production of their 34th Season, "Putting it Together."

The first collaboration of famed partners Rodgers and Hammerstein, OKLAHOMA! established the American musical theatre standard. Just after the turn of the 20thcentury, OKLAHOMA offers a unique perspective into the Western territory. A spirited rivalry between farmers and cowboys provides the backdrop for the love story between Curly, a handsome cowboy, and Laurey, an unsettled farm girl. The road to true love is anything but smooth, and poses the question of whether or not they can overcome the obstacles in their path. As they wrestle with the promise and danger of a new land, the other residents of this small town are poised to spend their new life together in a brand new state: O-K-L-A-H-O-M-A - OKLAHOMA!

The Theatre Company presents OKLAHOMA! like you haven't seen it before, staying true to the classic script and source material, but presenting it through the lens of today. We hope to see you there!

When: March 31 - April 16

Performances: Friday/Saturday at 7PM & Saturday/Sunday at 2PM, *No performance Easter Sunday, 4/9

Where: The Theatre Company in the Tejas Center (behind JOANN Fabric and Crafts) 3125 S. Texas Ste. 500 - Bryan, TX 77802

Tickets: purchase online at theatrecompany.com/tickets

*No performance Easter Sunday, 4/9

Courtesy of The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station